Miss Nigeria wins Top Model for Africa at Miss World 2026

Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George, has won the Top Model for Africa title at the ongoing Miss World competition in Vietnam.

Miss Nigeria wins the Top Model for Africa title at Miss World 2026 and secures an automatic spot in the Top 40.

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She beat contestants from Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Kenya and South Africa to emerge as Africa’s Top Model at Miss World 2026.

She earned praise for her impressive performance at Miss World 2026, including her Top Model victory and viral singing talent.

The victory has automatically secured her a place in the Top 40 quarterfinals of the 2026 Miss World competition, according to the organisers.

Karibi-George emerged ahead of other African finalists, including representatives of Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Kenya and South Africa, to claim the continental Top Model title.

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She joins the other continental Top Model winners, including the representatives of the Dominican Republic for the Americas and Caribbean, France for Europe, and Vietnam for Asia and Oceania.

The continental winners earned coveted places in the Top 40 after standing out at the Top Model competition during Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest XVII, themed "Soul of Heritage."

The achievement adds to Karibi-George’s strong showing in the ongoing 75th Anniversary Miss World Festival, which began in Vietnam on August 9 and runs until the grand finale on September 5.

Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George

Earlier in the competition, she took part in the Head to Head Challenge and featured among Africa’s finalists. South Africa’s Romanda Hombir eventually won the continental round and secured an automatic Top 40 spot.

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Karibi-George has also attracted attention for her talent performance, with a video of her singing skills gaining traction online. Many Nigerians praised her sonorous voice after she showcased her vocal ability.

The 26 year old communications professional from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was crowned Miss World Nigeria on June 6 at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos. She emerged from a field of 20 contestants to earn the right to represent Nigeria at the global competition.

She has also continued her advocacy through her Beyond Labels initiative, which promotes inclusion and opportunities for children with disabilities and special needs.

Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George