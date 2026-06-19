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Former INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu resumes duty as Nigeria’s ambassador to Qatar

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 15:10 - 19 June 2026
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Former INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu arrives at Hamad International Airport in Doha to officially assume his role as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar
Former INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu has officially resumed duty as Nigeria’s ambassador to Qatar after arriving in Doha, where he was received by Qatari officials, African diplomats, and members of the Nigerian community.
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  • Mahmood Yakubu has arrived in Doha and formally begun his role as Nigeria’s ambassador to Qatar.

  • He was welcomed by Qatari government officials, 13 African ambassadors, and leaders of the Nigerian community in Qatar.

  • Yakubu’s appointment marks his transition from leading INEC to representing Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic interests in Qatar.

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Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has officially arrived in Doha to begin his diplomatic assignment as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar.

Yakubu was warmly received upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by senior Qatari officials, members of the African diplomatic community, and representatives of the Nigerian community in Qatar.

Leading the reception was Ambassador Ibrahim Abdullah Fakhro, Director of the Protocol Department at Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who welcomed the former electoral chief on behalf of the Qatari government.

Also present at the airport were 13 African ambassadors and heads of mission based in Doha, highlighting the significance of Yakubu’s arrival and the strong ties between African diplomatic missions in Qatar.

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A powerful delegation of 13 African ambassadors and heads of mission based in Doha gathered at the airport to welcome the newly appointed Nigerian envoy.

READ ALSO: Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi begin mass evacuation of citizens from South Africa ahead of June 30 xenophobic protest fears (see full details)

Among the dignitaries who received him were Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Dr Philip Mshelbila, and President of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Qatar, Michael Ihekwaba.

The introduction of the African diplomatic delegation was coordinated by Guinea’s Ambassador to Qatar, Thierno Sow, who currently serves as President of the Bureau of the African Group of Ambassadors in the country.

The delegation included diplomats from Guinea, Algeria, Burundi, Morocco, Tanzania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Benin, and the Central African Republic.

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Yakubu also exchanged pleasantries with several ambassadors, including Mali’s Ambassador Dedeou Sidibe, Senegal’s Ambassador Cheikh Tidiane Sall, and Tanzania’s Ambassador Habibu Mohammed.

Ambassador Yakubu connects with GECF Secretary-General Dr. Philip Mshelbila and NIDO Qatar President Michael Ihekwaba, highlighting his mission to boost trade, energy cooperation, and diaspora relations

Following the airport reception, the former INEC chairman proceeded to the Nigerian Embassy in Doha, where he met with embassy officials and staff as he formally assumed his new role.

READ ALSO: FG declares June 29–July 3 National Learning Assessment Week ahead of first-ever nationwide school test

Yakubu’s appointment marks a transition from electoral administration to diplomacy after serving as INEC chairman for nearly a decade. During his tenure, he oversaw several major elections, including the 2019 and 2023 general elections.

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As Nigeria’s ambassador to Qatar, he is expected to work on strengthening bilateral relations between both countries, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, energy cooperation, labour relations, and diplomatic engagement.

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Former INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu resumes duty as Nigeria’s ambassador to Qatar
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19.06.2026
Former INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu resumes duty as Nigeria’s ambassador to Qatar