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FG declares June 29–July 3 National Learning Assessment Week ahead of first-ever nationwide school test

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 10:45 - 19 June 2026
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While traditional examinations focus on certification, the upcoming National Learning Assessment Week will purely evaluate system-wide educational delivery and foundational learning gaps.
FG has declared June 29–July 3, 2026, as National Learning Assessment Week
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SUMMARY

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  • FG sets June 29–July 3, 2026 for Nigeria’s first nationwide learning assessment.

  • The test will cover all 36 states and the FCT in basic education schools.

  • It will measure learning outcomes in literacy and numeracy, not certification exams.

The federal government has officially declared Monday, June 29, to Friday, July 3, 2026, as National Learning Assessment (NLA) Week, setting the stage for Nigeria’s first-ever nationwide evaluation of learning outcomes across basic education schools.

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The announcement marks a major milestone in the country’s ongoing education reforms, as authorities move to systematically measure how well pupils are actually learning in classrooms across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The National Learning Assessment is designed to provide a clear picture of students’ foundational skills in key areas such as literacy and numeracy. 

A young Nigerian primary school student focused on writing in his notebook during a classroom lesson.
A young Nigerian primary school student focused on writing in his notebook during a classroom lesson.

Unlike traditional examinations that focus on passing or failing, the NLA is aimed at understanding how much pupils are learning and where gaps exist in the education system.

READ ALSO: Jigawa deploys AI system that teaches public school pupils from home when they miss school

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A pilot phase of the assessment was earlier conducted in selected states, including Benue, Gombe, Jigawa, Enugu, Delta, and Oyo, where officials tested assessment tools and systems ahead of the full national rollout.

Nigeria’s education sector has faced long-standing challenges, including large numbers of out-of-school children and uneven learning outcomes across regions. 

Vulnerable out-of-school children hawking items on a street curb in Nigeria.
Nigeria's persistent challenge with out-of-school children highlights the urgent need for data-driven reforms like the Federal Government's new nationwide learning assessment to improve educational accountability.

Government officials say the NLA is part of a broader effort to strengthen data-driven education planning and ensure that no learner is left behind.

READ ALSO: From Edo to Kogi: States shutting schools over kidnapping fears (full list)

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The assessment will also complement ongoing digital reforms such as learner tracking systems and national education databases designed to improve accountability and monitoring in schools.

The Federal Ministry of Education and relevant agencies are expected to coordinate the exercise across public and private schools nationwide, working with state education authorities, examination bodies, and development partners.

Educators have been urged to cooperate fully, as the assessment will involve large-scale coordination across school systems in all regions of the country.

Young learners in a classroom ahead of the first-ever nationwide school test, designed by the Federal Ministry of Education to systematically measure learning outcomes across all 36 states and the FCT.

Officials say findings from the exercise will be used to shape future education policies, improve teacher training, and strengthen curriculum delivery.

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With the declaration of the assessment week, schools across Nigeria are expected to begin final preparations ahead of the nationwide exercise. 

Further operational guidelines, including participation details and logistics, are expected to be released by education authorities in the coming days.

CONTINUE READING: Day of the African Child: The major issues confronting children in Nigeria

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