Qatar Airways Lagos–Doha Flight Returns Safely as Crew, NCAA Affirm Aviation Safety Protocols

Qatar Airways reiterated that the safety of its passengers and crew remains its highest priority, apologising for any inconvenience caused by the delay.

Qatar Airways flight QR1406, operating from Lagos to Doha, returned safely to Lagos following a routine technical issue mid-flight, with aviation authorities and airline officials affirming that all safety protocols were followed and no passengers were harmed. According to the airline, the cockpit crew identified the technical issue during the flight and, in line with global aviation safety procedures, made the decision to return to Lagos as a precautionary measure. The aircraft landed safely without incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All passengers disembarked safely and were attended to on the ground,” Qatar Airways said in a statement, adding that affected travellers were rebooked on the next available flights, while others were accommodated and assisted to complete their journeys as quickly as possible. The incident has since drawn clarification from Nigeria’s aviation regulator, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which dismissed reports suggesting danger or a near-crash situation.

Reacting to the reports on X, Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, described the coverage as misleading and inconsistent with the facts. “Escaped death? For an air return due to technical [issues] that landed normally and safely without incident?” Achimugu wrote. “There was no incursion or excursion. No crash landing.” He further confirmed that the majority of passengers continued their journeys shortly after the aircraft returned, while a small number were accommodated in hotels and reprotected on other flights.

Aviation experts note that precautionary air returns are a standard safety measure and reflect strict adherence to international aviation regulations rather than an emergency. Airlines are required to prioritise passenger safety by addressing technical alerts promptly, even when no immediate danger exists.

Advertisement

Advertisement