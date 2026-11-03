Nigerian amateur boxer KBlaq dies after being stabbed in the neck in Ibadan.

Nigerian amateur boxer KBlaq dies after being stabbed in the neck in Ibadan.

Fast-rising boxer dies after stranger stabs him in the neck in a street fight he wasn't involved in

Promising Nigerian amateur boxer Kehinde, known as KBlaq, has tragically died after being stabbed in the neck during an incident at Olodo Garage in Ibadan. Tributes have flooded social media as police launch an investigation into the fatal attack.

A young Nigerian amateur boxer known as KBlaq has died after being stabbed in the neck in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Reports say he was not involved in the original fight, and the alleged attacker was not part of the confrontation either.

His death has triggered emotional tributes and conversations about the dangers of physical confrontations.

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A promising Nigerian boxer, identified as Kehinde and popularly known as KBlaq, has died after being stabbed in the neck during a street confrontation in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The amateur boxer reportedly died from his injuries following the incident at Olodo Garage on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

News of his death has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with friends, acquaintances and other Nigerians remembering him as a kind-hearted and gentle young man.

One X user, @LamidiAriyo, who appeared to know the deceased personally, mourned him as a calm person.

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"He was a kind-hearted guy, so soft and calm. May your soul rest in peace, brother Kenny," he wrote.

Another user, @cypheridar, offered prayers for the bereaved family, friends and other loved ones, asking God to grant them comfort and strength as they cope with the loss.

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The circumstances surrounding KBlaq's death have also prompted conversations about the dangers of physical confrontations and the need to avoid violence.

Reacting to the incident, @Hakeem_Onitolo warned people against resorting to fighting to settle disagreements, stressing that even seemingly minor confrontations could have devastating consequences.

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"Whatever you do, don't fight unless you have no choice for self-defence. If you are a professional fighter, fight only within that scope, except when you have no choice," he wrote.

He added that fighting should never be a preferred way of resolving disputes because the possible consequences were not worth the risk.

Similarly, @Mayodsaint advised people to prioritise their safety when confronted by someone carrying dangerous weapons.

"I have learnt that when confronted by someone wielding dangerous weapons such as knives, guns, iron rods, etc., the wisest thing to do is run away," he wrote.

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He further stressed that fleeing from an armed attacker should not be mistaken for cowardice, describing it instead as an act of self-preservation.

According to reports by PUNCH, accounts circulating online suggested that KBlaq was not initially involved in the confrontation and that the alleged attacker approached him after the original fight had ended before stabbing him with a broken bottle.

The Oyo State Police Command spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident and said an investigation was ongoing.

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However, the circumstances that led to the stabbing and the identity of the suspected attacker have not been fully established in the available police account.

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