Kunle Afod joyfully unveils new mansion after years of helping struggling Nollywood veterans

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has unveiled a new house on Instagram, drawing widespread congratulations from fans and industry colleagues.

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has unveiled a new modern house in a new Instagram video.

Fans and colleagues congratulated him, with many praising his generosity towards veteran actors.

Afod has previously renovated Lere Paimo's home and raised ₦3.4 million for Bisola Badmus's medical treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afod is celebrating after unveiling a new house on Instagram. He shared a video of the property, set to a song of thanksgiving, with a caption that kept things light: "I need a caption for this."

His post drew congratulations from colleagues and fans. Actress Wunmi Toriola wrote "congratulations sir," and fellow actor Baba Tee, whose real name is Babatunde Tayo, left a message of his own. Many fans in the comments said they believe he deserves the home after years of looking out for others.

The unveiling comes during a turbulent period for the actor. Rumours of a crisis in his marriage began in February, after reports that his wife, Desola, had moved her belongings out of their home. In an interview earlier this month, Afod addressed the separation and blamed jealousy and mistrust, without going into specifics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Afod has also been in the news for his philanthropy. He has built a reputation for visiting ageing and ailing veteran actors, giving cash gifts and publicising their situations so others can help.

He once renovated and refurnished the home of veteran actor Lere Paimo as an 85th birthday present, and raised about ₦3.4 million for actress Bisola Badmus's medical treatment. He has said he publicises the visits on purpose, to push others to give.