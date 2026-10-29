74-year-old murder suspect offers to confess and agrees to accept a life sentence in exchange for cheesesteak and Pepsi, but judge says no

Florida murder suspect Robert Kessler offered to plead guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a Philly cheesesteak, fries, and Pepsi. However, the judge rejected the meal request, prompting Kessler to proceed with jury selection.

Robert Kessler, 74, offered to plead guilty in exchange for a cheesesteak, fries and Pepsi.

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The judge rejected the proposal, saying food could not be offered as an incentive for a guilty plea.

Kessler withdrew his offer and asked the court to proceed with jury selection.

He faces first-degree murder and abuse-of-a-dead-body charges over a woman’s 2021 death.

A 74-year-old murder suspect in Florida, United States, has offered to admit guilt in exchange for a Philly cheesesteak, fries and a bottle of Pepsi, but the judge rejected his unusual proposal.

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Robert Kessler made the offer on Monday, October 26, 2026, during jury selection for his trial over the 2021 killing of 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholt.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Nick Nazaretian told Kessler he could enter an open guilty plea and accept a life sentence, allowing the case to end without a trial.

Kessler responded that he would accept the deal if the judge provided a Philly cheesesteak, an order of fries and a Pepsi. He later specified that he wanted onions and mayonnaise on the sandwich, alongside a 20-ounce serving of peppers.

Kessler reportedly argued that accepting the offer would save taxpayers the cost of a trial.

However, Judge Nazaretian refused to make the meal a condition for entering a guilty plea, explaining that offering food as an incentive would be inappropriate.

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“I can guarantee you can have lunch today, but I can’t guarantee what it would be,” the judge said.

Kessler subsequently withdrew his offer and asked the court to proceed with jury selection, saying he would not enter the plea without getting the sandwich.

Kessler is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body in connection with Crone-Overholt’s death. He has not been convicted of the charges.

Prosecutors allege that Crone-Overholt had been staying with Kessler and his daughter shortly before she disappeared in 2021. Fishermen later discovered her dismembered remains in McKay Bay, Tampa, in November that year.

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According to court documents cited by People, witnesses reported seeing a man matching Kessler’s description throwing bags into the bay. Investigators also examined evidence linked to the victim’s disappearance.