he modern digital economy allows professionals to secure high-paying, USD-denominated remote contracts with global employers from virtually anywhere.

he modern digital economy allows professionals to secure high-paying, USD-denominated remote contracts with global employers from virtually anywhere.

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5 jobs that pay better than oil companies in 2026

The modern digital economy allows professionals to secure high-paying, USD-denominated remote contracts with global employers from virtually anywhere.

High-paying roles in tech, data, and global finance are officially outperforming traditional oil and gas salaries in 2026.

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Specialised professionals can now earn premium, USD-denominated global salaries while working remotely from anywhere.

AI engineering, cybersecurity, cloud architecture, investment banking, and product management offer the highest earning potentials today.

For decades, getting a job in an oil company was considered the ultimate career goal.

Whether it was Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, or NNPC, oil and gas jobs were associated with high salaries, prestige, and financial security.

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But the world of work has changed dramatically.

While top-tier oil companies still offer great local salaries, the tech, data, and global finance sectors now offer total compensation paths, especially through USD-denominated remote contracts and equity incentives that routinely outperform traditional energy roles.

The major differentiator in 2026 is borderless remote work. Several of these jobs don't require working on offshore rigs, relocating to remote locations, or spending years climbing a corporate ladder.

If you're planning your career in 2026, these are five high-paying jobs worth considering.

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Note: The international salary indices below reflect global benchmarks. For professionals in emerging markets like Nigeria or Kenya, hitting these figures relies on securing borderless remote contracts or working for elite Tier-1 multinationals and FinTech unicorns.

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer

Highly specialized careers like AI engineering and cloud solutions architecture see massive demand, drawing baseline median salaries well over the $145,000 mark.

Artificial intelligence is no longer a buzzword.

From banks and hospitals to tech startups and manufacturing companies, organisations are investing heavily in AI solutions.

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This has created a huge demand for professionals who can build, train, and deploy AI systems.

Salary range: According to the Coursera AI Engineer Salary Guide , the median base pay sits firmly at $145,080, while total compensation packages for mid-to-senior levels at top tech hubs routinely clear the $185,000+ mark.

Core skills needed: Machine learning, Python/C++, deep learning frameworks (PyTorch, TensorFlow), and cloud computing infrastructure.

2. Cybersecurity Specialist

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As data breaches grow increasingly sophisticated, cybersecurity specialists have become critical assets.

As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, companies are spending billions to protect their systems and data.

A single security breach can cost an organisation millions of dollars, which is why cybersecurity experts have become some of the most valuable professionals in the world.

The demand is especially strong in the finance, healthcare, government, telecommunications, and technology sectors.

Salary range: Indeed's Cybersecurity Career Guide places the mid-level baseline at a median of $124,910, while elite niches—such as Cloud Security Engineers—average upwards of $145,000 to $180,000 base pay.

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Core skills needed: Network security architecture, ethical hacking/penetration testing, cloud security, and incident response management.

READ ALSO: What to Do When You Realise You Hate Your Dream Job

3. Cloud Solutions Architect

Young professional on his phone

Every year, more businesses move their operations to the cloud.

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Behind this transformation are cloud architects—the professionals responsible for designing and managing cloud infrastructure.

Major cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud continue to dominate the digital economy, creating strong demand for experts who understand these systems.

Estimated 2026 salary: According to ZipRecruiter Cloud Solutions Architect Salary Index , the average is $150,241 a year, with the 75th percentile of top earners drawing $174,000 or more annually before corporate performance bonuses.

Core skills needed: Enterprise AWS/Azure/GCP architecture, DevOps practices, infrastructure as code (IaC), and systems networking.

4. Investment banker and private equity professional

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The modern digital economy allows professionals to secure high-paying, USD-denominated remote contracts with global employers from virtually anywhere.

While technology jobs dominate headlines, finance remains one of the most lucrative career paths.

Investment bankers and private equity professionals help companies raise capital, manage acquisitions, and execute major business deals.

The compensation often includes large bonuses that can exceed annual salaries in many other industries.

Estimated 2026 salary: global platforms like Wall Street Oasis Financial Salaries confirm that while entry-level base pay mirrors traditional corporate sectors, performance-linked equity pools and exit bonuses push aggregate mid-career financial analyst packages past $200,000 globally.

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Core skills needed: Advanced financial modelling, corporate valuation analysis, macroeconomic strategy, and complex negotiation.

READ NEXT: Red Flags in Job Descriptions You Should Never Ignore

5. Product manager in technology

Technology roles like product management command impressive global salaries in 2026, offering total compensation paths that outperform traditional corporate roles without requiring field relocation.

One of the biggest surprises of the modern workforce is the rise of the product manager.

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Product managers sit at the intersection of technology, business, and customer experience. They help decide what products companies build and how those products generate revenue.

Because they directly influence business outcomes, experienced product managers command impressive salaries, especially at major technology companies.

Estimated 2026 salary: According to Glassdoor’s Salaries Index , the international median hovers at $131,000 base pay.

Core skills needed: Product lifecycle strategy, data analysis, user experience (UX) principles, and agile leadership.

Conclusion

Unlike previous generations, young professionals no longer need to rely on a handful of multinational oil companies to achieve financial success.

The internet has opened access to global employers, remote work opportunities, and highly specialised skills that can be monetised from virtually anywhere.

However, industries don't create wealth—valuable skills do.

Whether you're interested in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, finance, or product management, developing in-demand expertise can unlock earning potential that surpasses many traditional oil company jobs.