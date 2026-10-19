Four police officers arrested after viral video shows them beating handcuffed man and dragging him on the ground for wearing camouflage

Four Ogun police officers have been arrested after a viral video showed a handcuffed man pinned to the ground during an encounter in Ijagba-Ota.

Four Ogun police officers have been arrested over a viral video showing their encounter with a handcuffed young man.

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The footage showed officers pinning the man to the ground and attempting to force him into a commercial minibus.

A voice in the video alleged the man was being arrested for wearing camouflage shorts.

The Ogun Police Command has launched an investigation and said proven misconduct will be addressed under established regulations.

Four police officers in Ogun State have been arrested following public outrage over a viral video showing officers pinning a handcuffed young man to the ground and attempting to force him into a commercial minibus.

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The incident reportedly occurred in the Ijagba area of Sango-Ota, within the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The footage, which circulated on social media, showed the officers restraining the young man as he struggled on the ground. Residents gathered at the scene and challenged the officers over their treatment of him.

A voice heard in the video alleged that the young man was being arrested for wearing camouflage shorts. The allegation prompted questions from people at the scene about the officers’ conduct and the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

VIDEO: Ogun Police arrest four officers over viral Ijagba-Ota video The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four officers following the circulation of a viral video showing them in the company of a civilian in Ijagba-Ota. Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni has ordered a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident. The command said disciplinary procedures had commenced, adding that any proven misconduct would be addressed in line with established regulations. It urged the public to provide credible information and avoid spreading unverified claims. Source: X | OgunPoliceNG --- Follow us for more breaking news and video content For more stories: https://t.co/xrjv0fBVyW — The Nation Nigeria (@TheNationNews) October 18, 2026

However, the reason for the attempted arrest has not been independently established in the available reports, and the police have not publicly confirmed that the clothing was the reason for the encounter.

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The video showed officers pinning the man to the ground before handcuffing him. The footage also captured residents confronting the officers and demanding that the handcuffs be removed.

One woman was heard questioning the officers’ treatment of the young man, while another voice called for help. The crowd’s intervention reportedly led to a heated exchange between residents and the officers, after which the young man was released.

The woman who recorded the incident also alleged that the officers threatened to arrest her for filming them. That allegation has not been independently verified.

The video sparked public criticism and prompted the Ogun State Police Command to take action against the officers involved.

@PoliceNG_CRU Very useless force see how they keep disgracing themselves most corrupt force in the world is Nigeria police @TunjiDisu1 sir and you keep mute with all the atrocity your men are performing outside there @PoliceNG_CRU @TunjiDisu1 this happened in ijagba ota https://t.co/WT8NSnoH2F — real_life (@Godsboy441) October 17, 2026

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In a statement issued on Sunday, October 18, 2026, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the officers had been identified following an order by the Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni.

The officers were subsequently reported to have been arrested, while disciplinary procedures were initiated to establish the facts of the incident and determine the appropriate action.

Ojajuni ordered a thorough and impartial investigation, stressing the command’s commitment to professional discipline, accountability and respect for citizens’ rights.

The police commissioner also assured the public that any misconduct established by the investigation would be addressed in accordance with established regulations. He said the process would be guided by evidence and due process.

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The command thanked members of the public for bringing the footage to its attention and urged anyone with credible, first-hand information about the incident to cooperate with investigators.

It also cautioned against speculation and the circulation of unverified claims that could prejudice the investigation.

The Ogun incident comes days after police officers in Ekiti were moved to the Force Headquarters in Abuja to face disciplinary proceedings over a viral video in which an officer allegedly threatened an okada rider during a confrontation over a reported ₦20,000 demand . The rider’s complaint had prompted an investigation into allegations of extortion and intimidation.

The arrest of the four officers comes amid renewed public attention to allegations of police misconduct in Nigeria, with the viral footage raising questions about the treatment of suspects and the conduct expected of law enforcement personnel.