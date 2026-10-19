Woman who married at 48 and had quadruplets at 50 reveals why she never feared childlessness, hopes to be great-grandmother

Woman who married at 48 and had quadruplets at 50 reveals why she never feared childlessness, hopes to be great-grandmother

Woman who married at 48 and had quadruplets at 50 reveals why she never feared childlessness, hopes to be great-grandmother

A woman, Olusola Olanade, has shared how she married at 48, welcomed her first children, quadruplets, at 50 and relied on her faith to overcome fears about becoming a mother later in life.

Olusola Olanade revealed the two reasons she never feared childlessness despite marrying at 48.

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The 50-year-old mother disclosed that she welcomed her quadruplets through IVF and hopes to live long enough to become a great-grandmother.

Olanade recounted how her husband contacted her after someone introduced them and how she prayed for God's direction before their relationship progressed.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Olanade said she never worried about her chances of having children despite her age when she got married. She attributed her confidence to God's promise and her research into her husband's family background.

“I gave birth at the age of 50 but I didn’t expect four children at once,” she said.

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Recounting how she met her husband, Olanade said he contacted her after someone introduced him to her. She described him as calm and recalled that he respected her decision to postpone their conversation until the following day because she wanted to listen to the news.

According to her, she woke up the next morning to find a lengthy message from him, prompting her to pray for God's direction.

“I then prayed that God if this is your child, let it work,” she said.

Olanade explained that two major factors gave her confidence about having children despite getting married at 48.

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“Despite getting married at 48, two or three things made me not fear producing children. First, God had promised me that I would have my own children.

“Second, I have checked his family, and they didn't have problems having children. Most of them gave birth till they had to stop,” she said.

The new mother also revealed that she welcomed the quadruplets through in vitro fertilisation (IVF)

While confirming that she used the procedure, she noted that success was not guaranteed for everyone who underwent the treatment. She expressed hope that, by God's grace, she would live long enough to become a great-grandmother.

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