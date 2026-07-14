After 'Making It Big,' Femi Otedola says he's writing 'Making It Bigger'—what more can Africa's billionaire teach the world?
Femi Otedola has revealed he is writing Making It Bigger, the sequel to his bestselling memoir Making It Big.
The first book earned endorsements from Aliko Dangote, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Akinwumi Adesina, and won international business book awards.
The sequel is expected to offer fresh insights on business, leadership, investing and legacy from one of Africa's richest entrepreneurs.
For a man who has built billion-dollar businesses, lost fortunes, rebuilt them, and emerged as one of Africa's most influential investors, retirement was never going to mean slowing down.
While many billionaires spend their mornings on golf courses, Femi Otedola is spending his writing the next chapter of his story—quite literally.
From Geneva, Switzerland, the Nigerian billionaire businessman recently revealed that he is working on a new book titled Making It Bigger, a sequel to his acclaimed memoir, Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business.
Billionaire Femi Otedola spotted enjoying a sunny bicycle ride in Geneva, Switzerland pic.twitter.com/rXeWflBxsU— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 13, 2026
If Making It Big documented how Otedola built, lost and rebuilt an empire, Making It Bigger raises an intriguing question: what lessons does one of Africa's most accomplished businessmen still have left to share?
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A sequel that few saw coming
The announcement comes less than a year after Making It Big made waves across Africa's business community.
Released in August 2025, the memoir chronicles Otedola's journey from a young entrepreneur with ambitious dreams to becoming one of Nigeria's best-known billionaires.
Rather than presenting an airbrushed success story, the book explores the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, from billion-dollar wins to painful setbacks, and the resilience required to recover from them.
The memoir also offers practical lessons on leadership, long-term investing, business strategy and philanthropy, making it as much a business handbook as a personal autobiography.
The book's preface was written by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who described it as a rare account from a successful African entrepreneur willing to openly document his journey for future generations.
Akinwumi Adesina also praised the memoir, calling it essential reading for business leaders, policymakers and aspiring entrepreneurs.
The awards keep coming
Critical acclaim has followed commercial success.
Earlier this year, Making It Big won the Gold Medal in the Business category at the 2026 Axiom Business Book Awards in the United States, placing it alongside internationally recognised business titles.
More recently, the memoir was named first runner-up at the 2026 Business Council for Africa (BCA) African Business Book of the Year Awards in London.
Sponsored by the Africa Finance Corporation, the award celebrates books that contribute meaningfully to conversations around entrepreneurship, leadership and economic development across Africa.
Otedola's memoir secured second place and a $5,000 prize.
More than a billionaire
Over the past three decades, he has built businesses spanning oil and gas, shipping, power generation and financial services.
After founding Zenon Petroleum, he transformed African Petroleum into Forte Oil before making a strategic exit and expanding into electricity generation through Geregu Power.
His latest business move saw him deepen his investment in First HoldCo, where he serves as Chairman, reinforcing his reputation as one of Nigeria's most strategic long-term investors.
According to Forbes, Otedola's wealth is estimated at around $1.7 billion, making him one of Nigeria's richest businessmen.
If Making It Big focused on achieving success, Making It Bigger hints at something beyond financial wealth.
It could explore legacy, nation-building, leadership, mentorship or even the responsibility that comes with influence.
For young Nigerian entrepreneurs navigating economic uncertainty, startup founders searching for practical wisdom and business leaders looking beyond quarterly profits, the sequel could become another valuable addition to Africa's growing library of homegrown business literature.
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