7 Nigerian celebrity couples whose love stories started on social media.

Love can be found anywhere.

Adekunle Gold, Banky W and other Nigerian stars found love through social media.

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Some relationships began with an Instagram DM, a Facebook message or a TikTok video.

Some of these online connections led to marriage, children and lasting relationships.

Finding love can start with a message on Instagram, a conversation on Facebook or a reply to a tweet. You don't always have to meet someone at a party or through a mutual friend.

Several Nigerian celebrities have stories like this. Some were the first to send a message, while others caught the attention of someone who had been following them online. Their conversations eventually led to relationships, marriages and families.

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From Adekunle Gold and Simi's Facebook connection to Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong's story about a favourite chocolate, these couples show that love can begin in the most ordinary ways.

Here are seven Nigerian celebrity couples whose relationships started online and have since grown into something more.

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1. Adekunle Gold and Simi — 7 years married

Adekunle Gold and Simi

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Adekunle Gold had been sending Simi Facebook messages long before they became a couple. He was a fan of her music, but she didn't even see his messages until much later.

Their first proper meeting happened at Bogobiri, a Lagos venue where Simi was performing. Adekunle dressed up specially for the occasion, hoping to make a good impression. They became friends, and that friendship eventually turned into romance.

They married privately on January 10, 2019, and celebrated seven years together in January 2026. They now have two children: a daughter and a son.

2. Banky W and Adesua Etomi — almost 9 years married

Banky W and Adesua Etomi have both become one of the most successful and respected celebrity couples in the country. [Instagram/BankyWellington]

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Banky W saw Adesua at an industry event in 2015 and decided he wanted to know her. He asked around about her before eventually sliding into her Instagram DMs with a funny message.

Adesua wasn't looking for a relationship at the time, so she treated him as a friend. They remained friends for about a year and a half before she began to see him differently.

Banky proposed in February 2017, and they married in November that year. They have two sons and have spoken openly about their experience with infertility and pregnancy loss.

READ ALSO: Old tips that still work for finding love

3. Moses Bliss and Marie Bliss — 2 years married

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Moses and Marie Bliss

Marie Wiseborn wasn't trying to find a husband when she posted a video of herself dancing to Moses Bliss's song Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus. She tagged the singer; he noticed her and sent her a message.

Their online conversation developed into a relationship. Moses proposed in January 2024, and they married the following month in a ceremony that drew attention from fans in Nigeria and Ghana.

They welcomed their first child in January 2025. Their relationship has since grown from a dance video into a marriage and family .

4. Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu — 10 years married

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Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka and Cynthia's story began on Twitter , but their relationship wasn't built around grand public gestures. They got to know each other online before taking things further.

Ebuka said they had followed each other on Twitter for years before he sent her a New Year's message on January 1, 2014.

They held their traditional wedding in November 2015 and their white wedding in February 2016. In 2026, they marked a decade of marriage with a trip to Rome and Vatican City, where Ebuka proposed again.

The couple have two daughters and generally keep their family life private. Their anniversary gesture was a lovely reminder that romance doesn't have to stop once the wedding celebrations are over.

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Ten years later, Ebuka was still finding ways to make his wife feel special.

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5. Williams Uchemba and Brunella Oscar — almost 6 years married

Williams Uchemba and wife, Brunella Oscar [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]

Brunella Oscar saw one of Williams Uchemba's videos on Facebook and sent him a message. According to her account, she felt strongly that he would become her husband , even before they had properly started talking.

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Williams didn't reply immediately, but when he eventually did, their conversations moved to WhatsApp and video calls. Their connection developed into a relationship, and they married in November 2020.

Williams is an actor and content creator, while Brunella is a medical doctor. They have since welcomed two children.

6. Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong — 4 years married

Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong

Ini Dima-Okojie's love story with Abasi Ene-Obong began with a complaint about chocolate.

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The actress had shared on Instagram that she couldn't find her favourite Maltesers in Lagos.

Abasi, who had seen her post, contacted her and offered to send some from London. He followed through, and the gesture gave them a reason to keep talking.

They got engaged in 2021 and married in May 2022. In June 2026, they welcomed their first child, a son.

It's a memorable story because the gesture was so specific. Abasi paid attention to something Ini wanted and acted on it. A bag of chocolate became the start of a relationship that led to marriage and parenthood.

READ NEXT: 9 Reasons Shooting Your Shot as a Woman Can Backfire

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7. Peller and Jarvis — newly married

Jarvis and Peller

Peller and Jarvis first connected through TikTok livestreams and collaborations. Their interactions attracted viewers, and their relationship gradually became part of the content their audiences followed.

Their romance wasn't always smooth, with public disagreements and periods of uncertainty. After Peller visited Jarvis’s family and completed the traditional marriage requirements in June, they held their civil wedding on July 29. Their traditional ceremony followed on August 1, with a white wedding on August 8

As of October 2026, the couple have been legally married for less than three months. They announced in October that they are expecting their first child.

Their story is still unfolding, but it reflects how social media has changed the way young Nigerians meet, date and build relationships.