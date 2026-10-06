Femi Adebayo and guests at the opening of Euphoria 360 Hub in Lagos.

Femi Adebayo and guests at the opening of Euphoria 360 Hub in Lagos.

Nollywood actor and filmmaker opens massive creative hub as stars turn up and Oga Bello gets emotional

Nollywood stars including Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afolayan and Ramsey Nouah joined Femi Adebayo for the unveiling of his new creative hub in Lagos.

Femi Adebayo unveiled Euphoria 360 Hub in Oregun, Lagos, on Tuesday.

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Davido’s “B4 B4” music video was filmed at the facility before its official opening.

The launch brought together several Nollywood stars, including Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afolayan and Ramsey Nouah.

The room grew emotional as veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, struggled to hold back tears while speaking about his son Femi Adebayo’s latest achievement.

The moment came on Tuesday at the unveiling of Euphoria 360 Hub in Oregun, Lagos, where Nollywood stars, filmmakers and other entertainment figures gathered to celebrate the actor and filmmaker.

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The veteran actor struggled to hold back tears while speaking about his son’s achievement. For someone who has spent decades in the Nigerian film industry, watching Femi build a major creative space of his own was clearly a proud moment.

An emotional moment as Alhaji Adebayo Salami shares a heartfelt moment while celebrating his son, Femi Adebayo, at the grand opening of Euphoria 360 Studios. 🥹 https://t.co/SiqLiZq7Nj — PENTANE🎤💜💡 (@Thepentane_) October 6, 2026

The mood shifted between celebration, jokes and emotional moments as Adebayo welcomed guests to the space he has spent years building.

Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat officially commissioned the facility, which will serve as the headquarters of Adebayo’s Euphoria360 Media Limited.

Among the familiar faces at the launch were actors Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afolayan and Ramsey Nouah, who joined other colleagues to celebrate Adebayo’s latest venture.

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Adekola brought his usual playful energy to the occasion, joking about Adebayo and the money behind such an ambitious project before joining the prayers for his colleague.

The moment odunlade ask femi Adebayo what work does he do at the official studio launch of Femi adebayo euphoria 360hub in Lagos 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3Lu5oX4FYS — Ekiti trends (@ekititrends) October 6, 2026

Veteran actress Peju Ogunmola also used the occasion to pray for Adebayo and his family, wishing that the project would bring greater rewards to his father, Oga Bello.

“Every time I see Femi Adebayo succeed, I always pray to the God that does it for Adebayo Salami to also let me eat the fruit of my labour,” she said.

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“Every time I see Femi Adebayo succeed, I always pray to God that does it for Adebayo Salami to also let me eat the fruit of my labor”- Peju Ogunmola at the opening of Euphoria 360 hub https://t.co/X8LKy8TvBt — Nollywood Citadel (@Nolly_Citadel) October 6, 2026

Beyond the celebration, Euphoria 360 Hub is designed as a working space for Nigeria’s creative industry.

The facility provides space for film and television production, music videos, live events, recording, editing, colour grading and other post-production work. It also has accommodation and kitchen facilities for cast and crew working on productions for extended periods.

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo unveils Euphoria 360 HUB, a new film and media hub in Lagos. https://t.co/suiTQ27NtG — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) October 6, 2026

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If you watched Davido’s “B4 B4” music video, you may have already seen Femi Adebayo’s new creative hub without knowing it. Davido’s “B4 B4”, featuring Mayorkun and FOLA, was filmed at the hub before its official opening.

Adebayo is also looking beyond established stars. The hub houses the Euphoria360 Film Academy, which is expected to train and mentor upcoming filmmakers and other creative professionals through courses, workshops, masterclasses and industry programmes.