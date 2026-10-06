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Nollywood actor and filmmaker opens massive creative hub as stars turn up and Oga Bello gets emotional

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 21:44 - 06 October 2026
Femi Adebayo and guests at the opening of Euphoria 360 Hub in Lagos.
Nollywood stars including Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afolayan and Ramsey Nouah joined Femi Adebayo for the unveiling of his new creative hub in Lagos.
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  • Femi Adebayo unveiled Euphoria 360 Hub in Oregun, Lagos, on Tuesday.

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  • Davido’s “B4 B4” music video was filmed at the facility before its official opening.

  • The launch brought together several Nollywood stars, including Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afolayan and Ramsey Nouah.

The room grew emotional as veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, struggled to hold back tears while speaking about his son Femi Adebayo’s latest achievement.

The moment came on Tuesday at the unveiling of Euphoria 360 Hub in Oregun, Lagos, where Nollywood stars, filmmakers and other entertainment figures gathered to celebrate the actor and filmmaker. 

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The veteran actor struggled to hold back tears while speaking about his son’s achievement. For someone who has spent decades in the Nigerian film industry, watching Femi build a major creative space of his own was clearly a proud moment.

The mood shifted between celebration, jokes and emotional moments as Adebayo welcomed guests to the space he has spent years building.

Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat officially commissioned the facility, which will serve as the headquarters of Adebayo’s Euphoria360 Media Limited.

Among the familiar faces at the launch were actors Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afolayan and Ramsey Nouah, who joined other colleagues to celebrate Adebayo’s latest venture.

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Adekola brought his usual playful energy to the occasion, joking about Adebayo and the money behind such an ambitious project before joining the prayers for his colleague.

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Veteran actress Peju Ogunmola also used the occasion to pray for Adebayo and his family, wishing that the project would bring greater rewards to his father, Oga Bello.

“Every time I see Femi Adebayo succeed, I always pray to the God that does it for Adebayo Salami to also let me eat the fruit of my labour,” she said.

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Beyond the celebration, Euphoria 360 Hub is designed as a working space for Nigeria’s creative industry.

READ NEXT: Tayo Faniran says Nollywood awards are rigged, industry driven by nepotism and favouritism

The facility provides space for film and television production, music videos, live events, recording, editing, colour grading and other post-production work. It also has accommodation and kitchen facilities for cast and crew working on productions for extended periods.

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If you watched Davido’s “B4 B4” music video, you may have already seen Femi Adebayo’s new creative hub without knowing it. Davido’s “B4 B4”, featuring Mayorkun and FOLA, was filmed at the hub before its official opening.

Adebayo is also looking beyond established stars. The hub houses the Euphoria360 Film Academy, which is expected to train and mentor upcoming filmmakers and other creative professionals through courses, workshops, masterclasses and industry programmes.

The actor has gradually moved from being known mainly for his work in front of the camera to building a career around producing and creating films. His production company has been behind projects including King of Thieves, Jagun Jagun and Seven Doors.

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