Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, others rally behind Taiwo Ogogo Hassan amid stage 4 cancer battle

Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, and Sola Sobowale have all shown support for veteran actor Taiwo Ogogo Hassan, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer

Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, and Sola Sobowale have all shown support for veteran actor Taiwo Ogogo Hassan, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer

Nollywood actors are rallying round veteran star Taiwo Ogogo Hassan, who is currently battling cancer.

Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, and Sola Sobowale have all shown support for veteran actor Taiwo Ogogo Hassan, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family is calling for assistance in securing the services of top oncologists and medical facilities that can treat the veteran actor.

The family shared that they do not require financial assistance, as well-meaning Nigerians and well-wishers are rallying around the actor to ensure he wins the battle with cancer.

On August 17, 2026, the daughter of Veteran actor Taiwo Ogogo Hassan shared a public message requesting assistance for the actor, who is dealing with stage four cancer. In the video clip that has drawn sadness and sympathy from fans and well-wishers, Hassan's daughter shared that although her father is powering through, hospitals have refused to treat him.

“Hello everybody, good evening. I am here to ask for help for help for my daddy. He has cancer and it’s really bad and the hospitals are refusing to treat him. At least, give this man a chance. Nobody wants to do anything. We are not here to ask for money but please if you know somebody who can. He has a strong will to live. If you see him, you can’t know that something that bad is wrong with him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taiwo 'Ogogo' Hassan

Nollywood stars are now publicly calling for support for the veteran actor who is one of the most defining figures of the 90s and 2000s in the Yoruba movie industry.

Award-winning actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo shared a post on his social media page calling on colleagues, fans, and well-meaning Nigerians to support Hassan in his battle against cancer.

"Please let’s rally around our beloved Sir Taiwo Hassan, who is currently facing a serious health challenge battling cancer.



As shared by his family, they are NOT looking for money or financial support. What they urgently need is medical direction.



They are searching for recommendations for standard hospitals, specialists, or advanced treatment centres anywhere in the world that can review his files and offer treatment options right now.



If you know someone who knows someone in the oncology space, or a medical avenue that can assist please help reach out to his family immediately. Let’s share this until it reaches the right hands!"

Please let’s rally around our beloved Sir Taiwo Hassan, who is currently facing a serious health challenge battling cancer. 💔



As shared by his family, they are NOT looking for money or financial support. What they urgently need is medical direction.



They are searching for… pic.twitter.com/GniWUWbadW — Femi Adebayo (@realfemiadebayo) August 17, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Award-winning actor Odunlade Adekola also shared the video on his Instagram page, where he called for support in identifying the right medical help for the veteran actor.

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale and a contemporary of Ogogo also shared the video on her Instagram page, where she expressed her sadness and called for help from anyone who could help connect the family with the medical experts.

The Hassan family and the stars who have posted have all reiterated the message that the actor's family isn't begging for financial help. Rather, they are soliciting assistance in connecting him with the right medical facility abroad where he can get the best care from a top oncologist.

Advertisement

Advertisement