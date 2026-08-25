Nollywood star Femi Adebayo surprises daughter with brand-new car for her 21st birthday
Firdaos Niniola Adebayo, the daughter of Nollywood star Femi Adebayo, received a new car to mark her 21st birthday.
The recent graduate of Mass Communications from Al-Hikmah University is one of the actor's four children.
Turning 21 is a major milestone, and award-winning Nollywood star Femi Adebayo made sure his daughter Niniola had an unforgettable present to mark the moment.
On August 25, 2026, viral videos showed the actor surprising his daughter with a brand new car to celebrate her 21st birthday. The video was shared by the celebrant in a post on her Instagram page, where she expressed her gratitude to her father.
"Alhamdulillah! What an amazing way to start the week. Some blessings are simply beyond words. Thank you, Daddy @femiadebayosalami for this beautiful surprise. May Allah continue to bless you abundantly and reward you for everything," the caption reads.
Niniola first shared the news of her new car in an Instagram post on July 15, with a video clip of the presents she received on her birthday, including her father's promise of a car.
The video has since sparked reactions online, with fans praising the actor for being a good father and congratulating the celebrant.
Firdaos Niniola Adebayo, who recently graduated from Al-Hikmah University with a BSc in Mass Communication, is one of the actor's four children.
While only 21, Niniola Adebayo is already building a brand for herself in content creation and brand storytelling. Coming from a family of celebrated actors and film producers, her boldness and charisma in front of the camera are characteristic.
2026 has been an eventful year for Femi Adebayo, who recently premiered a new movie, King Kosoko, where he plays the lead titular character of the 19th-century monarch Oba Kosoko of Lagos. The historical drama, directed by Adebayo Tijani, features an ensemble cast including Odunlade Adekola, Jide Kosoko, Femi Branch, Faithia Williams, and Gabriel Afolayan, and tells the story of Oba Kosoko's deposition from the throne by the British and how he fled to Epe, from where he continued his resistance.