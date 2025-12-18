Visa Spreads Christmas Cheer with Food Drive for Vulnerable Families in Lagos

#FeaturedPost

The Christmas season is often a time of reflection, generosity, and community, when individuals and organizations alike are reminded of the importance of giving back. For businesses, this period offers an opportunity to look beyond commercial goals and play a more active role in supporting the communities they operate in, especially those facing heightened economic pressures at the end of the year. In this spirit, Visa reaffirmed its commitment to social impact through a Christmas Food Drive aimed at supporting vulnerable families and individuals across Lagos.

The initiative was led by the Visa Parents & Carers Employee Resource Group (ERG) in collaboration with the Visa Women’s Network. It began at the Visa Lagos Office, where employees came together to pack food items and essential supplies before visiting partner organizations, Genesis House and the Linking Hands Foundation, to distribute the packages directly to beneficiaries within their communities.

The outreach brought Visa employees together around a shared goal: spreading festive cheer while offering practical support to families who may be facing challenges during the holiday season.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ivie Erediauwa, Senior Associate Counsel, CEMEA at Visa, explained the thinking behind the initiative saying, “The Parents and Carers ERG and the Visa Women’s Network came together because we wanted to do something meaningful this Christmas. Partnering with organizations that work closely with vulnerable families allowed us to reach people who would truly appreciate the support during this festive season.”

Also reflecting on the impact of the day, Helen Ossai, Solutions Manager at Visa, highlighted the importance of community adding, “This time of year is about sharing and connection. Working with Linking Hands Foundation gave us the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with families who need support, and the warmth and gratitude we received made the experience truly special.”

One of the organizations supported, Genesis House, is a rehabilitation shelter for young women aged 18 to 30 who have experienced sexual abuse, exploitation, and human trafficking. The organization focuses on restoring dignity and independence through counselling, therapy, spiritual development, and vocational skills training.

Oluwadolapo Ojo-Adetuyi, Program Manager at Genesis House, one of the foundations partnered with described the impact of the support saying, “Many of the young women who come to Genesis House have been through unimaginable experiences. Our work is about restoring hope and equipping them with the skills they need to rebuild their lives. The food items and toiletries donated by Visa will support our residents over a period of time, and we’re truly grateful for the partnership.”

The food drive also supported families reached by the Linking Hands Foundation, an organization committed to improving the lives of vulnerable children and families through education, healthcare, and strong values.

Efe Farinre, Founder of Linking Hands Foundation, shared speaking on her foundation and this initiative added, “At Linking Hands Foundation, we believe that securing Nigeria’s future starts with investing in children today through education, health, and values. This partnership with Visa has helped us bring food and festive support to over 100 families in the Makoko Sogunro area, and we are grateful for the opportunity to put smiles on faces this Christmas.”

Overall, the Christmas Food Drive reached over 100 families across Lagos and was made possible through the financial support of the Visa Parents & Carers Employee Resource Group, the Visa Women’s Network, and the collective contributions of Visa Nigeria employees.

Through initiatives like this, Visa continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the communities where it lives and works, not only during the festive season but throughout the year, reinforcing its belief that strong communities are built through collaboration, compassion, and sustained action.