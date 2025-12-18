Advertisement

A Night to Remember: Heineken Ignites Eagle Square With Davido’s 5ive Alive Tour

18 December 2025
Abuja experienced a December highlight like no other as Heineken powered Davido’s 5ive Alive Tour at Eagle Square. The concert, held on December 14, brought thousands of fans together for a thrilling night overflowing with music, energy, and unforgettable moments curated the Heineken way.

Davido delivered a captivating performance packed with hits, choreography, and raw star power that kept the crowd singing from start to finish. The atmosphere was electric — a perfect blend of music, culture, and the refreshing Ahhh of Heineken. It was one of the standout moments in Heineken’s Legendary Christmas campaign by Nigerian Breweries, a festive experience built around premium refreshment, celebration, and world-class entertainment.

Beyond the stage, fans enjoyed premium Heineken activations and interactive zones that elevated the concert experience. Abuja showed up in full force, and Heineken matched that energy with world-class execution.

The night was more than a concert — it was a celebration of music, creativity, and the vibrant spirit of Christmas. Abuja will not be forgetting this experience anytime soon.

To keep up with Heineken’s Legendary Christmas Activities line up, follow @heinekenng on Instagram.

Honoring 25 Years of Growth, Possibilities and Legacy at SKLD’s Gala Night
Business
05.12.2025
Honoring 25 Years of Growth, Possibilities and Legacy at SKLD’s Gala Night
