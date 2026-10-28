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22-year-old JIBWIS member chanting and teaching children to say ‘Give us AK-47 to kill Christians in Jos and Enugu’ arrested

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 08:01 - 28 October 2026
22-year-old member of JIBWIS chanting for rifles to kill Christians in Jos and Enugu alongside children
Zamfara State Police have arrested 22-year-old Umar Ibrahim Gandi Maradun over a viral video showing him teaching children to chant for weapons against Christians. JIBWIS and Amnesty International have both called for thorough investigations.
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  • Police arrested 22-year-old Umar Ibrahim Gandi Maradun over a viral video.

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  • The footage shows him chanting for rifles to kill Christians in Jos and Enugu alongside children.

  • JIBWIS condemned the video and said the comments did not represent the organisation’s values.

  • Police said investigations were ongoing and the suspect could face charges if evidence supports prosecution.

Police in Zamfara State have arrested a 22-year-old member of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) over a viral video showing him chanting for rifles to kill Christians in Jos and Enugu alongside children.

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The suspect, identified as Umar Ibrahim Gandi Maradun, was arrested after the footage circulated online and sparked concern over its apparent call for religious violence.

Police said preliminary findings indicated that the video was recorded on Friday, October 23, 2026, as the suspect was on his way to Aliyu Ibn Abi Thalib Mosque to provide security during Friday prayers and preaching.

The footage reportedly shows children from two Islamic schools in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State alongside the suspect. The schools were identified as Nurul Islam Islamiya and Akidatul Sahiha Islamiya.

The police said the suspect joined JIBWIS in 2025 and had recently gained admission to study Mass Communication at Zamfara State University in Talata Mafara.

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Zamfara State Commissioner of Police A.M. Bello said an investigation had been launched into the incident. Police said the suspect could be charged if the investigation establishes sufficient evidence.

The alleged offences under consideration include incitement to violence, disturbance of public peace and criminal intimidation under provisions of the Zamfara Penal Code Law.

RELATED: Police officers who told okada rider “If you’re not careful, we will finish you here” over ₦20,000 bribe face disciplinary action

JIBWIS has distanced itself from the video, condemning the remarks and calling for an investigation. The organisation’s national chairman, Abdullahi Bala-Lau, said the comments did not reflect its values and stressed that wearing the group’s uniform did not necessarily mean the individual was speaking on its behalf.

Amnesty International also called for an investigation, raising concerns about children being exposed to messages encouraging violence. The rights organisation urged authorities to ensure accountability and protect children from manipulation and indoctrination into violence.

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The arrest comes amid wider concerns about religious intolerance and the spread of inflammatory content on social media. Police have not announced the outcome of their investigation, and the suspect has not been convicted of any offence.

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