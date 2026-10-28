Mother stops her child from going to school because her exam number is 666, police break down door to rescue her

A 38-year-old Kenyan mother was arrested in Jomvu, Mombasa, after locking her daughter in a room to prevent her from taking national exams over an assessment number containing '666'.

A Kenyan mother was arrested after allegedly locking her daughter in a room to stop her from sitting a national examination.

She objected to the pupil's assessment number, 666, which she reportedly considered satanic and forbidden in the Bible.

Police broke down the door, rescued the girl and escorted her to school, where she was given extra time to complete the assessment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police in Jomvu, Mombasa County, Kenya, have arrested a woman accused of locking her daughter in a room to stop her from sitting a national examination, because the pupil's assessment number contained 666, which the woman considers satanic.

The woman, 38, was detained on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, during the second day of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA). The mother said the number conflicted with her religious beliefs and could expose her child to harm.

Her attempt to address the media was cut short when police arrested her as she defended her decision. As officers took her into custody, she said her child was being made to sit an examination with an assessment number "forbidden in the Bible."

Drama as A woman has been detained at the Jomvu Police Station after refusing to allow her child to sit for the KPSEA examination, following the assignment of the exam number 666. She says that number is satanic and shouldn't be given to her child pic.twitter.com/kiuyakrNa9 — LOCALMAN 🇰🇪 (@Localman254_) October 27, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident came to light when the girl, a candidate at a private school in Jomvu, failed to report for the second day of the assessment, raising concern among school officials. The headteacher, Bakari Mwerephe, alerted education authorities and security agencies.

A multi-agency security team led by the Jomvu Sub-County Police Commander, Selina Chirchir, visited the family's home. Officers reportedly found the child locked in a room and had to break down the door as the mother continued to object to the number.

Chirchir said local administrators called her at about 10 a.m. to report that a child had been locked up and denied the chance to sit the examination. They told her the girl had been assigned index number 666, which the mother considered satanic. She said she told the administrator to open the door, then contacted officers from the Education and Children's departments before heading to the home.

Police leading the mother into a police cell in Jomvu, Mombasa County

Police rescued the child and escorted her to school to continue the assessment. She was granted additional time to complete it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities have launched investigations to establish the circumstances, including concerns about the mother's alleged religious beliefs and whether the child had been mistreated.

A relative of the woman called for further investigation, alleging that the mother has previously refused to take her children to hospital when they fall ill and tends to avoid contact with neighbours. The claims have not been verified. Child rights organisations have reportedly condemned the incident and called for measures to protect the family's five children.

KPSEA is a national assessment for Grade 6 pupils run by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC). This year's edition runs from October 26 to 28 with a record 1,380,463 candidates, according to Kenya Today. Assessment numbers are generated by KNEC and are not chosen by parents or schools.