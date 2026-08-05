Fake lawyer John Nwawuto Anoruo photographed in legal attire following his arrest by EFCC operatives in Lagos over impersonation and forged NBA seal usage.

Fake lawyer John Nwawuto Anoruo photographed in legal attire following his arrest by EFCC operatives in Lagos over impersonation and forged NBA seal usage.

55-year-old fake lawyer convicted in Lagos after using forged NBA seal to handle ₦7.5 million legal brief (full story)

Not only did 55-year-old John Nwawuto Anoruo use a forged NBA seal to handle a ₦7.5 million legal brief, but he also dared to present himself before the EFCC in full legal attire.

A Lagos High Court convicted 55-year-old John Nwawuto Anoruo for impersonating a lawyer and using a forged Nigerian Bar Association seal.

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The EFCC uncovered the scheme after suspicious NBA seals appeared on documents submitted by Anoruo, who later admitted he never attended the Nigerian Law School.

Investigators said he earned ₦7.5 million from the legal brief before the court fined him ₦270,000 and ordered the forfeiture of the fake NBA seal and legal robes.

A Lagos State High Court has convicted a 55-year-old man, John Nwawuto Anoruo, for posing as a legal practitioner and using a forged Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) seal to carry out legal work.

The verdict brought to an end an investigation that began after suspicious documents landed on the desk of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

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Justice Abdulfattah Molawale Lawal of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja delivered the judgement on Tuesday, August 4, after Anoruo, the wannabe Mike Ross, pleaded guilty to two counts of impersonation and fraudulent use of a counterfeit NBA seal.

The court fined Anoruo ₦120,000 on the first count and ₦150,000 on the second count, bringing the total fine to ₦270,000, payable to the Lagos State Judiciary.

Justice Lawal also ordered the forfeiture of the counterfeit NBA seal and the legal practitioner's attire recovered from the convict to the Federal Government through the EFCC.

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede

According to the EFCC, the case originated from a petition dated September 22, 2025, which Anoruo submitted to the anti-graft agency on behalf of clients in a dispute involving Global West Vessel Specialist Nigeria Limited.

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A subsequent withdrawal letter dated March 5, 2026, also bore what appeared to be an NBA seal. Investigators became suspicious after examining the documents.

Verification later showed that the Supreme Court enrolment number printed on the seal belonged to a legitimate legal practitioner and not Anoruo, proving that the seal had been forged.

The EFCC's investigation was further strengthened following a petition by legal practitioner Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, who alerted the commission to the alleged impersonation scheme.

Operatives of the EFCC's Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 arrested Anoruo on April 20, 2026, at his legal and educational consultancy in Ikorodu.

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One of the more striking details of the investigation came to light after his arrest.

John Nwawuto Anoruo dressed in full legal regalia and holding a briefcase—the outfit he wore when honouring an EFCC invitation prior to admitting he never attended Law School.

According to the prosecution, Anoruo responded to the EFCC's invitation dressed in full legal attire, reinforcing the impression that he was a qualified lawyer.

However, under interrogation, he admitted he had never attended the Nigerian Law School, a mandatory requirement for anyone wishing to practise law in Nigeria after obtaining a law degree.

He also confessed that he bought the counterfeit NBA seal from a business centre in Lagos.

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Official logo of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). Anoruo forged the NBA seal using a legitimate lawyer's Supreme Court enrolment number to validate fraudulent legal briefs.

Earlier in the investigation, the EFCC quoted him as saying he obtained a law degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) through evening classes in 2018 but never completed the professional training required for admission to the Nigerian Bar.

The prosecution told the court that investigations revealed Anoruo received ₦7.5 million from the legal brief he fraudulently secured.

Evidence before the court showed he paid ₦2.5 million to the referral agent who introduced the brief and another ₦1.5 million to a qualified lawyer who handled court appearances on the matter, while he continued presenting himself to clients as their legal representative.

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After reviewing the evidence and Anoruo's guilty plea, Justice Lawal convicted him on both counts.

Convicted fraudster John Nwawuto Anoruo, who ran an unregistered legal and educational consultancy in Ikorodu before being exposed by the EFCC.

During allocutus, defence counsel G. E. Demkemefa urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

The lawyer argued that Anoruo was a first-time offender who had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, cooperated fully with investigators and saved the court's time by avoiding a prolonged trial.

The court subsequently imposed fines instead of a custodial sentence.

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Under Nigerian law, graduating with a law degree alone does not qualify a person to practise as a lawyer.

Prospective lawyers must complete training at the Nigerian Law School, be formally called to the Nigerian Bar, and have their names entered on the Roll of Legal Practitioners maintained by the Supreme Court before they can represent clients or use an NBA seal.