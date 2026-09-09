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Kizz Daniel splurges N1.6bn on new ride, joins Davido on luxury car list

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 05:43 - 09 September 2026
Kizz Daniel splurges N1.6bn on new ride, joins Davido on luxury car list
Popular Afrobeats star Kizz Daniel has joined the group of artistes who have acquired luxury rides this week.
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  • Kizz Daniel buys N1.6bn Ferrari Purosangue, see details of his new luxury ride

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  • Kizz Daniel joins Davido as Nigerian singers add multimillion-naira cars to luxury collections

  • Kizz Daniel acquires 2026 Ferrari Purosangue worth N1.6bn, see photos and details

A car dealer, Abujacar, announced the big purchase in an X post on Thursday, revealing that the singer acquired a brand-new Ferrari Purosangue valued at N1.6 billion.

"Congratulations, @KizzDaniel, on the acquisition of your brand-new 2026 Ferrari Purosangue, valued at ₦1.6 billion.

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An exceptional machine for an exceptional artist. A new chapter in automotive excellence. Welcome to the future,” he wrote.

The Ferrari Purosangue is one of the luxury marque’s most sought-after models and is known for its performance, premium interior and distinctive design.

Kizz Daniel’s latest acquisition comes just hours after fellow Afrobeats star Davido celebrated adding luxury Maybach cars to his collection.

Davido unveiled the new rides on social media, further cementing his reputation as one of Nigeria's most expensive car owners among celebrities.

Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, has also built a reputation for his taste for luxury and an impressive lifestyle since his rise to fame.

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The singer has released several hit songs, including ‘Buga’, ‘Twe Twe’ and ‘Show You Off’, and remains one of Nigeria’s most successful Afrobeats artistes.

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