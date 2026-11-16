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Arsenal turned my head — Vinicius gives 2 reasons for shocking form this season

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:47 - 16 November 2026
Real Madrid ace Vincius spoke candidly about his poor form for Los Blancos this campaign.
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Brazil international Vinícius Júnior has admitted that a disruptive summer and overwhelming transfer interest contributed to his difficult start to the 2026/27 season with Real Madrid.

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What Vinicius said 

Speaking during a recent interview, the 26-year-old forward cited two main reasons for his poor form. The first was how he struggled to process Brazil's unexpected 2-1 defeat to Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, prompting him to prioritise rest over physical preparation during the off-season.

"Being knocked out so early was something we hadn't expected," Vinícius told reporters. "So, I took advantage of my holidays to enjoy myself, rest, relax, and spend more time with my family."

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He acknowledged that this extended break negatively impacted his fitness heading into the new campaign.

"I ended up training less than in previous years," he explained. "That may have affected my start to the season."

Vinícius overwhelmed by Arsenal interest

The winger also pointed to protracted contract negotiations and external transfer interest as a significant mental distraction during the summer months.

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According to reports, Arsenal made a serious attempt to sign the forward as he entered the final year of his previous deal before Real Madrid eventually secured a long-term contract extension.

Vinícius confessed that the uncertainty surrounding his future, coupled with the attention from the Premier League side, left him struggling to maintain focus.

"On top of that, regarding my contract renewal, with so many clubs showing interest last summer, I felt truly overwhelmed, as with the situation at Real Madrid," he stated. "But it's a very long season."

Vinícius serves LALIGA suspension

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The admission follows a fragmented start to the domestic campaign, which was further disrupted by disciplinary issues.

Vinícius has just completed a four-match LALIGA suspension, making him available for selection when Real Madrid host Celta Vigo on November 21.

During his absence, manager José Mourinho utilised Yan Diomande on the left flank, forcing the returning forward to fight for his starting position.

According to Transfermarkt data, Vinícius has been limited to eight LALIGA appearances this season, contributing one goal and three assists across 585 minutes.

He recently scored twice for his national team in a 3-2 defeat against Japan on November 14, providing momentum ahead of his return to club action.

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