NPFL: Enyimba Keep Donating Points to Lagos as Ikorodu City Deepen Nwankwo Kanu’s Problems

Enyimba's troubling NPFL campaign reached a new low after Ikorodu City claimed a dramatic 1-0 win in Aba. Tomisin Adebayo scored the winner, making it three victories out of three for Lagos clubs visiting Nwankwo Kanu's struggling side.

Enyimba's difficult NPFL campaign took another turn for the worse as Ikorodu City claimed a valuable victory in Aba.

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The defeat leaves Nwankwo Kanu's side dangerously close to the relegation zone and extends a remarkable trend involving clubs from Lagos.

Aba is becoming a happy hunting ground for Lagos clubs, and Enyimba cannot seem to close the gate.

Ikorodu City became the latest Lagos side to leave with all three points after Tomisin Adebayo’s winner condemned the People’s Elephant to their sixth defeat in 13 NPFL matches.

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FULL TIME ✅ +3 (First maximum points away from home) Enyimba 0️⃣ - 1️⃣ Ikorodu City #NPFL27 | MD13 #OgaBoys <> #WeAreIkoroduCityFC https://t.co/E8B7VXgcL5 — IkoroduCityFC (@IkoroduCityFC) November 15, 2026

For the struggling club under the leadership of Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu, the result means more trouble in the danger zone. For the visitors, it was a welcome return to winning ways and a sweet redemption story for Adebayo.

Lagos arrive, Enyimba donate

First Inter Lagos, then Sporting Lagos, and now Ikorodu City.

All three Lagos clubs have visited Enyimba and collected maximum points, taking nine from a possible nine and leaving the hosts empty-handed on each occasion.

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Inter Lagos

That is nine home points surrendered to Lagos opposition alone; a damaging return for a team already struggling near the wrong end of the table.

The People’s Elephant needed to make home advantage count. Instead, another visiting side left Aba celebrating.

Adebayo goes from derby villain to match-winner’s supplier

For Adeoye, this was the response he needed.

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His costly last-minute mistake against Inter Lagos had denied Ikorodu City two points in the derby. Against Enyimba, he helped put three on the board.

"........BILYAMINUUUUUUUUUU with a storming strike to give belief to the beating heart of Inter Lagos and probably rescue a point!!!!!" "CHAOS!!!!!!!!" The Moment Tomisin Adebayo gave Inter Lagos a pre-assist for the equalizer! I enjoyed Calling That one🔥 #NPFL27 #Lagos #Ikorodcity #InterLagos — DEVOYCE (@devoyceofgod) November 9, 2026

Akorede Adeoye delivered a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Adebayo, who dribbled past the goalkeeper before scoring the decisive goal.

One match brought frustration; the next brought a chance to make amends. Adebayo took it, supplying the moment of quality that settled a hard-fought contest.

Oga Boys finally find a way

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Ikorodu City arrived without a win in four matches, having followed a defeat with three consecutive draws.

They had been picking up points, but not the victories needed to build momentum. In Aba, they finally turned a tight contest into a win.

Tomisin Adebayo dribbles Enyimba goalkeeper for the winner.

Adebayo supplied the finish, Adeoye supplied the opening, and the Oga Boys left with a result that ended their frustrating run.

The victory also extended their unbeaten sequence against Enyimba in the last three meetings, adding another encouraging chapter to this fixture for the Lagos side.

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Kanu’s Enyimba need answers

For Enyimba, the numbers are becoming difficult to dress up.

Six defeats in 13 league matches. Three home losses to three Lagos clubs, and a place in the danger zone.

Nwankwo Kanu . (Photo Credit: Screenshot from the video)

This latest setback is not simply about another visitor enjoying a good afternoon in Aba. It adds to a pattern of dropped points at a ground where Enyimba need to be building their recovery.

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