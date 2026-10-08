Former Actors Guild President Emeka Rollas apologises to Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, others over controversial remarks

Former Actors Guild President Emeka Rollas apologises to Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, others over controversial remarks

Former Actors Guild President Emeka Rollas apologises to Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, others over controversial remarks

Former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has apologised to Senator Ned Nwoko, his wife Regina Daniels, her mother Rita Daniels, members of the AGN Board of Trustees and several colleagues over statements he made during a period of tension surrounding the guild and its leadership.

Former AGN President Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels, Rita Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emeka Rollas explains his N200m claim involving Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels

He said a recent encounter with Rita Daniels prompted him to reflect on past controversy

Rollas said he had reflected on the controversy and regretted the timing and manner in which he addressed the issues.

He added that he strongly believed in the issues he raised at the time and had reasons for speaking, but admitted that he could have handled the situation differently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These were people I had related with, worked with and, in some cases, considered friends. More importantly, I made those statements at a time when a family was going through a deeply personal and difficult period. I should not have taken that path,” he said.

According to him, a recent coincidental encounter with Rita Daniels, during which some people attempted to make peace between them, gave him another opportunity to reflect on his actions.

He also extended his apology to Okey Bakassi, Charles Inojie, Chinyere Wilfred, Jide Kosoko, Sanni Danji, Agility, Nazareth Jesse, his former aides and other colleagues whose names he mentioned.

Recall that on November 20, 2025, Rollas issued a statement in which he addressed allegations and controversies surrounding the guild’s leadership, its finances, and the transition process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement came months after Senator Ned Nwoko pledged N200 million at the opening of the AGN office in Abuja and the launch of the guild’s multipurpose Super App. Nwoko said the money would support a talent hunt initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing young Nigerian creatives.

The donation later became part of a wider dispute over Nwoko’s relationship with the guild and his support for the organisation. In his November statement, Rollas addressed claims that Nwoko had donated N200 million to AGN.

Rollas told Nwoko that he should have made it clear that the money was given to Regina Daniels for her film production and not to the guild.

He also defended his administration’s record and insisted that he would resist any attempt to truncate the guild’s transition process.

Rollas criticised members of the AGN Board of Trustees and described some people as “enemies of AGN” while defending his achievements during his eight years as president.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said his recent encounter with Rita Daniels made him reflect on the controversy and the impact his words had on those involved.