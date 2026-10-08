Woman accused of cyberstalking Shade Okoya held in Kirikiri even after court grants her bail

A Federal High Court granted Ifeoma Nwafor ₦3 million bail in a cyberstalking case involving Shade Okoya, but ordered her to remain in custody until she meets the conditions.

Ifeoma Nwafor, 35, was granted ₦3 million bail over alleged cyberstalking of businesswoman Shade Okoya.

The court ordered her to remain in Kirikiri custody until she meets the bail conditions, including providing two sureties.

Nwafor pleaded not guilty and will return to court on November 8, 2026, for trial.

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A 35-year-old woman, Ifeoma Nwafor, is being held at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos even though a Federal High Court granted her bail on Wednesday, in a case over the alleged cyberstalking of businesswoman Folashade Okoya.

Okoya, popularly known as Shade Okoya, is the managing director of Eleganza Industrial City Limited and the wife of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya.

Shade Okoya

Justice Deinde Dipeolu set bail at ₦3 million with two sureties in the same amount, but ordered that Nwafor remain in custody until all the bail conditions are met. The prosecution, represented by Stanley Nwafoaku of the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Alagbon, did not oppose the application, citing the nature of the alleged offences.

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The conditions are strict. Both sureties must live within the court's jurisdiction, and one must be a blood relation of the defendant. Each is required to show evidence of three years of tax payments, provide a National Identification Number and photographs, and swear an affidavit of compliance. Nwafor must also swear an affidavit promising to attend her trial.

Police arraigned her on a three-count charge of conspiracy and cyberstalking under the Cybercrime Act 2015. According to the prosecution, she acted with others who are still at large around June 2026 and took part in publishing material on Instagram that was false and malicious, with the aim of causing Okoya distress, fear and anxiety.

The charge cites several Instagram handles, including cutie_juls, truestorieswithifeomafa and truestorieswithifeomafans, and says pictures of Okoya were posted alongside statements meant to invite ridicule and scandal. The court reports do not say who owns or runs the accounts.

Nwafor pleaded not guilty to all three counts. Her lawyer, O.J. Aduwa, applied for bail on constitutional grounds and assured the court that she would be available throughout the trial.

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Speaking to the court, Nwafor said she is from Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State but was born in Lagos, and that she is a graduate of Oduduwa University in Ipetumodu, Osun State.