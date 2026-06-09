Eliana is beautiful, but here are 50 other English baby girl names and their meanings
Eliana is a beautiful choice, but there are many other English baby girl names with meaningful origins and timeless appeal.
Popular names such as Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Sophia and Freya remain favourites because of their beautiful meanings and easy pronunciation.
Parents can choose from classic names like Victoria and Charlotte, or cute options such as Daisy, Willow, Rose and Summer.
Choosing a name for your baby girl is one of the most exciting parts of preparing for her arrival. While Eliana continues to win hearts with its elegant sound and beautiful meaning, there are plenty of other English baby girl names worth considering.
From timeless classics to modern favourites, English girl names often come with rich histories and meaningful origins. Many are rooted in Latin, Greek, Hebrew, and Old English traditions, giving parents plenty of options that are both beautiful and meaningful.
Whether you're drawn to names inspired by royalty, literature, nature, or family heritage, English baby names remain popular because they're easy to pronounce, simple to spell, and carry meanings that can stay with a child for life.
Why choose an English baby girl name?
Many parents choose English names because of their strong cultural roots and timeless appeal. You may have family connections to England, admire British history, or simply love the charm of traditional English names.
From the influence of the British royal family to classic names featured in literature, England has produced some of the world's most enduring baby names.
The best part? Most English names are familiar across many countries, making them practical while still feeling special.
Popular English girl names and their meanings
These names have consistently ranked among the most popular choices for baby girls in the UK.
Olivia
Derived from the Latin word for "olive tree," Olivia has become one of the most loved baby girl names worldwide.
Amelia
A name of German origin meaning "work" or "industrious," Amelia is often associated with ambition and determination.
Isla
Inspired by the Scottish word for "island," Isla has grown rapidly in popularity thanks to its soft and elegant sound.
Ava
A beautiful short name that may come from the Latin word "avis," meaning "bird," or the Hebrew name Chava, meaning "life."
Mia
A shortened form of Maria, Mia means "wished-for child" and remains a favourite among modern parents.
Isabella
A variation of Elizabeth, Isabella comes from Hebrew origins and means "devoted to God."
Sophia
This classic Greek name means "wisdom" and has remained popular for generations.
Grace
Associated with beauty, kindness, and elegance, Grace is a timeless virtue name.
Lily
Inspired by the flower symbolising purity, Lily continues to be a popular choice for baby girls.
Freya
Originally from Scandinavian mythology, Freya means "noblewoman" and was the name of the Norse goddess of love and beauty.
Old English names for girls
Parents looking for vintage-inspired names may find these classic English names appealing.
Anne – Meaning "grace"
Agatha – Meaning "good" and "honourable"
Audrey – Meaning "noble strength"
Alice – Meaning "noble"
Beatrice – Meaning "blessed one"
Betsy – Meaning "pledged to God"
Camila – Meaning "religious attendant"
Catherine – Meaning "pure"
Charlotte – Meaning "free person"
Evelyn – Meaning "desired child"
Elizabeth – Meaning "God is my oath"
Eleanor – Meaning "shining light"
Elsie – Meaning "pledged to God"
Florence – Meaning "flourishing"
Heather – Named after the flowering plant
Hazel – Inspired by the hazel tree
Jacqueline – Meaning "supplanter"
Jane – Meaning "God is gracious"
Margaret – Meaning "pearl"
Samantha – Meaning "God has heard"
Victoria – Meaning "victorious"
Cute English baby girl names
If you're looking for something sweet and charming, these names are worth considering.
April
Meaning "to open," a name often linked to new beginnings.
Annie
A classic name meaning "grace" or "favour."
Bethany
Meaning "house of figs."
Blossom
Inspired by flowers in bloom, symbolising growth and beauty.
Cressida
A unique name meaning "gold."
Daisy
Named after the cheerful flower.
Eloise
Meaning "famous warrior."
Harriet
Meaning "home ruler."
Hope
A virtue name associated with optimism and aspiration.
Imogen
Meaning "beloved child."
Josie
Meaning "Jehovah increases."
Lucy
Derived from the Latin word for "light."
Mabel
Meaning "lovable."
Millie
Meaning "gentle strength."
Martha
Meaning "lady."
Nancy
Meaning "grace."
Paige
Meaning "young helper."
Piper
Meaning "pipe player."
Rose
Inspired by the beloved flower.
Summer
Named after the warmest season of the year.
Willow
Inspired by the graceful willow tree.
While Eliana remains a beautiful and increasingly popular choice for baby girls, there are dozens of other English names that offer equally meaningful stories and timeless appeal.
Whether you prefer traditional names like Victoria and Charlotte, modern favourites such as Isla and Ava, or nature-inspired picks like Lily and Willow, the perfect name is ultimately the one that feels right for your family and your little girl.
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