Finding the right name for your baby girl is a joyful journey connecting personal meaning, family heritage, and timeless charm.

Finding the right name for your baby girl is a joyful journey connecting personal meaning, family heritage, and timeless charm.

Eliana is beautiful, but here are 50 other English baby girl names and their meanings

Looking for the perfect baby girl name? Discover 50 beautiful English baby girl names and their meanings, from popular favourites like Olivia and Amelia to timeless classics and cute nature-inspired choices.

Eliana is a beautiful choice, but there are many other English baby girl names with meaningful origins and timeless appeal.

Popular names such as Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Sophia and Freya remain favourites because of their beautiful meanings and easy pronunciation.

Parents can choose from classic names like Victoria and Charlotte, or cute options such as Daisy, Willow, Rose and Summer.

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Choosing a name for your baby girl is one of the most exciting parts of preparing for her arrival. While Eliana continues to win hearts with its elegant sound and beautiful meaning, there are plenty of other English baby girl names worth considering.

From timeless classics to modern favourites, English girl names often come with rich histories and meaningful origins. Many are rooted in Latin, Greek, Hebrew, and Old English traditions, giving parents plenty of options that are both beautiful and meaningful.

Whether you're drawn to names inspired by royalty, literature, nature, or family heritage, English baby names remain popular because they're easy to pronounce, simple to spell, and carry meanings that can stay with a child for life.

Why choose an English baby girl name?

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Many parents choose English names because of their strong cultural roots and timeless appeal. You may have family connections to England, admire British history, or simply love the charm of traditional English names.

From the influence of the British royal family to classic names featured in literature, England has produced some of the world's most enduring baby names.

The best part? Most English names are familiar across many countries, making them practical while still feeling special.

READ ALSO: Beyond Jayden and Jason: 50 Nigerian baby boy names with powerful meanings

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Popular English girl names and their meanings

These names have consistently ranked among the most popular choices for baby girls in the UK.

Olivia

Derived from the Latin word for "olive tree," Olivia has become one of the most loved baby girl names worldwide.

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Amelia

A name of German origin meaning "work" or "industrious," Amelia is often associated with ambition and determination.

Isla

Inspired by the Scottish word for "island," Isla has grown rapidly in popularity thanks to its soft and elegant sound.

Ava

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A beautiful short name that may come from the Latin word "avis," meaning "bird," or the Hebrew name Chava, meaning "life."

Mia

A shortened form of Maria, Mia means "wished-for child" and remains a favourite among modern parents.

Isabella

A variation of Elizabeth, Isabella comes from Hebrew origins and means "devoted to God."

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Sophia

This classic Greek name means "wisdom" and has remained popular for generations.

Grace

Associated with beauty, kindness, and elegance, Grace is a timeless virtue name.

Lily

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Inspired by the flower symbolising purity, Lily continues to be a popular choice for baby girls.

Freya

Originally from Scandinavian mythology, Freya means "noblewoman" and was the name of the Norse goddess of love and beauty.

Old English names for girls

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Parents looking for vintage-inspired names may find these classic English names appealing.

Anne – Meaning "grace"

Agatha – Meaning "good" and "honourable"

Audrey – Meaning "noble strength"

Alice – Meaning "noble"

Beatrice – Meaning "blessed one"

Betsy – Meaning "pledged to God"

Camila – Meaning "religious attendant"

Catherine – Meaning "pure"

Charlotte – Meaning "free person"

Evelyn – Meaning "desired child"

Elizabeth – Meaning "God is my oath"

Eleanor – Meaning "shining light"

Elsie – Meaning "pledged to God"

Florence – Meaning "flourishing"

Heather – Named after the flowering plant

Hazel – Inspired by the hazel tree

Jacqueline – Meaning "supplanter"

Jane – Meaning "God is gracious"

Margaret – Meaning "pearl"

Samantha – Meaning "God has heard"

Victoria – Meaning "victorious"

Cute English baby girl names

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If you're looking for something sweet and charming, these names are worth considering.

April

Meaning "to open," a name often linked to new beginnings.

Annie

A classic name meaning "grace" or "favour."

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Bethany

Meaning "house of figs."

Blossom

Inspired by flowers in bloom, symbolising growth and beauty.

Cressida

A unique name meaning "gold."

Daisy

Named after the cheerful flower.

Eloise

Meaning "famous warrior."

Harriet

Meaning "home ruler."

Hope

A virtue name associated with optimism and aspiration.

Imogen

Meaning "beloved child."

Josie

Meaning "Jehovah increases."

Lucy

Derived from the Latin word for "light."

Mabel

Meaning "lovable."

Millie

Meaning "gentle strength."

Martha

Meaning "lady."

Nancy

Meaning "grace."

Paige

Meaning "young helper."

Piper

Meaning "pipe player."

Rose

Inspired by the beloved flower.

Summer

Named after the warmest season of the year.

Willow

Inspired by the graceful willow tree.

While Eliana remains a beautiful and increasingly popular choice for baby girls, there are dozens of other English names that offer equally meaningful stories and timeless appeal.