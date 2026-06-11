Preventive closures target three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo LGA following credible intelligence of a potential kidnap threat.

Preventive closures target three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo LGA following credible intelligence of a potential kidnap threat.

Edo shuts three schools over kidnap threat: See names of the affected schools

Edo shuts three schools over kidnap threat as DSS warns of planned student abduction

Edo State has closed three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo over a kidnap threat.

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The DSS reportedly uncovered a plot to abduct schoolchildren in Edo North.

Security agencies have been placed on alert as investigations continue.

The Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area following intelligence reports of a planned kidnap attack targeting students.

The precautionary measure comes amid growing concerns over the safety of schoolchildren in parts of Nigeria, where kidnappings for ransom have continued to pose a major security challenge.

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According to reports, the state government acted after receiving credible security intelligence warning of a possible mass abduction in the area.

Located within Akoko-Edo LGA, the affected schools are:

A 2024 image of Ososo Grammar School [Source: X]

Ososo Grammar School

Ososo Comprehensive High School

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Makeke Secondary School

Authorities directed the schools to suspend academic activities until further notice while security assessments are carried out.

The Department of State Services (DSS) issued a security advisory warning of planned student abductions in Edo North.

The decision follows an alert reportedly issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) to security agencies in Edo State.

The advisory warned of plans by suspected bandits to carry out a mass abduction of schoolchildren, particularly within Edo North Senatorial District.

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According to the security alert, intelligence operatives arrested a suspect identified as Emmanuel Momidu on June 4 while he was allegedly conducting surveillance around a secondary school in Akoko-Edo.

The DSS subsequently advised security agencies and stakeholders to strengthen protection around schools and other vulnerable locations in the area.

The security alert aims to protect vulnerable schools and ensure safe learning environments across Akoko-Edo communities.

Government officials said the temporary closure is intended to protect students, teachers, and other school personnel while authorities investigate the threat and implement additional security measures.

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Security agencies have also been placed on heightened alert and are reportedly increasing surveillance across communities considered vulnerable to attacks.

The development comes at a time when fears over school abductions remain high across Nigeria.

In recent weeks, the country has witnessed renewed concern over attacks on educational institutions following the kidnapping of dozens of students and teachers during coordinated raids on schools in Oyo State.

Those incidents sparked nationwide outrage and renewed calls for stronger protection of schools and rural communities.

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The Edo State Government has urged parents, guardians, and residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities.