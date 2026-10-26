Newborn baby with a thick, dark moustache goes viral, but the video may be AI-generated

Newborn baby with a thick, dark moustache goes viral, but the video may be AI-generated

Video of baby born with thick moustache goes viral: Real or AI-generated?

A viral video of a newborn baby with a prominent, dark moustache has captivated the internet, but fact-checkers warn the footage was likely manipulated using AI tools.

A viral video appears to show a newborn with a thick, dark moustache, prompting reactions online.

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Fact-checkers have identified visual inconsistencies suggesting that the facial hair was digitally added.

Medical reports show that unusual hair growth can occur in babies and young children, although the documented cases do not establish that the viral moustache is real.

Viral video of a newborn with a thick, dark moustache stretching across its upper lip and cheeks has caught people's attention online, with some joking that the baby looks more like a grown man than a child who has just been born.

The video shows the baby wrapped in a white towel, opening its eyes and moving its head, while the unusually prominent facial hair makes it stand out.

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WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW AND SHARE IN THE COMMENT SECTION IF IT'S REAL OR AI:

Bebê surpreende médicos ao nascer com um "bigode" escuro super marcado! 👶🏻🥸 Especialistas explicam que o visual inusitado é apenas a lanugem (pelos que protegem o feto no útero) mais pigmentada. O bebê esbanja saúde e os pelos devem cair sozinhos nas próximas semanas! https://t.co/23WTEVYs8y — Odnalda Whigson Fênix 🦅🔥 (@OdnaldaW2) October 23, 2026

But before taking the footage at face value, fact-checkers say the moustache appears to have been digitally added using artificial intelligence.

A report published by a Brazilian fact-checking website on October 24, 2026, identified inconsistencies in the moustache's appearance as the baby moves.

The facial hair reportedly shifts and briefly disappears, suggesting that the footage was manipulated.

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The baby's identity, the location of the alleged birth and the hospital involved have not been independently verified. No doctor has publicly confirmed that the child was born with the moustache shown in the clip.

Still, the video raises an interesting question: can a baby actually be born with unusual amounts of facial hair?

Can babies really be born with facial hair?

Yes. Although a thick, dark moustache is unusual in a newborn, medical records show that excessive hair growth can occur in young children.

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A 1987 medical report described a newborn girl with excessive growth of lanugo, the fine hair that develops before birth. Her hair gradually fell out as she grew older.

Another medical case, published in 2015, documented a 19-month-old boy with a prominent moustache, long eyelashes and noticeable sideburns. However, the case does not establish that the boy was born with the moustache.

Lanugo is common during pregnancy and can remain on a baby's face, shoulders and back after birth, particularly in premature babies. It usually disappears naturally within the first weeks of life.

In rare cases, children can also have conditions associated with excessive hair growth, including congenital hypertrichosis, which can cause hair to cover unusually large areas of the face or body.

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These conditions show that unusual hair growth in children is possible, but they do not prove that the moustache in the viral video is real.