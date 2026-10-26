Neighbours found a 4-year-old boy in a pool of blood after he fell from a two-storey building in Aba

A four-year-old boy survived a fall from a two-storey building in Aba after a neighbour found him injured and rushed him to hospital.

A four-year-old boy reportedly survived after falling from a two-storey building in Aba, Abia State.

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Neighbour Sam Odeg said he and another resident found the child injured and rushed him to hospital.

Odeg later confirmed in his Facebook post that the boy was alive, but his injuries and current condition remain unverified.

A four-year-old boy has survived after falling from a two-storey building in Aba, Abia State, with a neighbour who helped rush him to hospital expressing relief that the child was alive.

Sam Odeg, who lives opposite the boy's family, recounted the incident in a Facebook post, saying the child had returned from school that afternoon and was climbing the balcony railing when his hands slipped.

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Odeg said he heard a woman screaming after she found the boy lying motionless on the ground. He and another neighbour rushed into the compound and found the child bleeding.

Sam Odeg explains the situation in a Facebook Post

According to Odeg, he carried the boy to a hospital and contacted his parents, who later joined them there.

The neighbour said he returned from the hospital after confirming that the child was alive.

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In his post, Odeg expressed gratitude over the boy's survival, noting that the fall could have ended differently.

He also speculated that the child might have avoided landing headfirst, although he did not establish exactly how the boy landed.

“The boy is alive,” Odeg wrote, urging others to join him in thanking God.

The child's injuries and current medical condition have not been independently confirmed. Odeg did not identify the hospital or provide the exact location of the incident in Aba.

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