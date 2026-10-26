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Police corporal reportedly kills policewoman girlfriend who wanted to end their years-long relationship, then dies by suicide

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 11:01 - 26 October 2026
The Kogi State Police Command is investigating the deaths of two officers following a fatal shooting at ASCO Camp in Ajaokuta.
A police corporal allegedly shot his girlfriend, a fellow officer, before taking his own life at their duty station in Kogi State.
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  • Corporal Amos Yusuf allegedly shot Woman Corporal Grace Onimisi at ASCO Camp in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, on October 23, 2026.

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  • Reports linked the shooting to claims that Yusuf was angered by Onimisi's decision to end their relationship, but the alleged motive remains unconfirmed.

  • Police recovered an AK-47 rifle and four spent cartridges and transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Two serving police officers are dead after a fatal shooting at their duty station in Kogi State, with reports linking the incident to a relationship that had reportedly broken down.

Corporal Amos Yusuf allegedly shot Woman Corporal Grace Onimisi before turning the gun on himself at ASCO Camp in Ajaokuta Local Government Area on Friday, October 23, 2026.

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The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the deaths in a statement on Sunday, saying preliminary findings indicated that Yusuf, who was on night duty, shot Onimisi before shooting himself.

An AK-47 rifle and four spent cartridges were recovered at the scene, according to the police.

Reports by LEADERSHIP and other Nigerian news outlets said the officers had been in a romantic relationship for years and that Yusuf was allegedly angered by Onimisi's decision to end it.

A source cited by Punch also alleged that the relationship had become strained in recent months over trust issues and accusations of infidelity. The source claimed their disagreements had escalated into physical confrontations and threats, prompting intervention by divisional authorities.

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According to the account, the officers had previously been detained following their disagreements, and a senior officer allegedly advised them to end the relationship.

These claims have not been independently established, and the police have not confirmed the alleged motive or previous interventions.

The deaths have left questions about the events leading up to the shooting, including whether earlier reports of threats or violence were formally documented and what action, if any, was taken.

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The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for an in-depth investigation.

In its statement, the command said it was still investigating the circumstances and motive and cautioned against speculation.

Commissioner of Police Naziru Bello Kankarofi expressed condolences to the families, colleagues and loved ones of the deceased officers.

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