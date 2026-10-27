Meet the 16-year-old student proving you don’t need water or chemicals to put out a fire— she invented a fire extinguisher that uses only sound

Sixteen-year-old Mexican student Ángela Karime Venegas Hernández has invented Vortex Tech, an innovative device that uses low-frequency sound waves to extinguish flames without water or chemical residue, earning top honors at ISIF 2026.

Ángela Karime Venegas Hernández developed the Vortex Tech acoustic fire extinguisher.

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The device uses low-frequency sound waves to help extinguish flames.

Her invention won a gold medal at the 2026 International Science and Invention Fair in Indonesia.

The prototype remains experimental and is not a replacement for certified fire extinguishers.

A 16-year-old Mexican student has developed a fire extinguisher that uses sound waves to put out flames without water, foam or chemical extinguishing agents, earning her a gold medal at an international science competition in Indonesia.

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The student, Ángela Karime Venegas Hernández, developed the device, called Vortex Tech, while studying electronics at the Centre for Industrial and Service Technological Studies (CETis 78) in Altamira, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Her invention won gold at the 2026 International Science and Invention Fair (ISIF), held in Indonesia from October 14 to 16. The project was also recognised with the IYSA Semi Grand Award, which gives her an opportunity to participate in another international applied science competition.

According to Mexican media reports, the idea emerged after Venegas watched a video demonstrating how sound waves could extinguish flames. She subsequently worked on her own prototype with guidance from her uncle and project adviser, José Arturo Hernández Muñoz.

Uma estudante de 16 anos criou um aparelho que apaga o fogo usando SOM, sem água ou produtos químicos. A invenção conquistou uma medalha de ouro na Indonésia. https://t.co/jyKLHmbKfy — DAILY (@dailycultures) October 26, 2026

The development process involved several rounds of testing and improvements, resulting in the Vortex Tech device.

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Unlike conventional fire extinguishers that release water, foam or chemical powder, Vortex Tech uses low-frequency sound waves to disrupt the conditions that allow a flame to burn.

16-year-old Ángela Karime Venegas Hernández

The device uses a 12-volt battery, a frequency generator, an amplifier and a speaker to produce sound waves at approximately 30 hertz.

When directed at a flame, the sound waves create disturbances in the surrounding air, generating swirling currents known as vortex rings. These movements disrupt the flame's combustion process and help extinguish it.

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Venegas has reportedly tested the prototype on small fires involving different materials. However, the device remains experimental, and its reported performance does not establish that it can safely replace certified fire extinguishers or tackle large-scale fires.

The project has attracted attention for its potential to suppress small fires without leaving behind water damage or chemical residue.