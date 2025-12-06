Advertisement

‘Duplicity’ Is the Album That Lets BOJ Be Every Version of Himself

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 10:30 - 06 December 2025
BOJ drops his sixth studio album, “Duplicity,” a project blending alté and Afrobeat. Out December 5, 2025, the album explores his style with standout collaborations.
After teasing fans throughout 2025 with a series of single releases, Nigerian alté veteran BOJ has finally unveiled his sixth studio album, ‘Duplicity’, which officially dropped on 5 December. The staggered rollout began on 24 October with the release of ‘After Hours’ and ‘Shana’, offering listeners an early taste of the moods and themes that would define the full project. The approach gave fans time to digest BOJ’s evolving sound while building anticipation for the complete work.

‘Duplicity’ is an album that explores the multiple sides of BOJ’s artistry. Thematically, it oscillates between moody and bright, capturing the “lover boy” and the “bad boy” persona. This narrative structure allows BOJ to showcase his range without making the project feel disjointed. The album moves like a nice conversation; it can be intimate, revealing, and reflective, yet retains the cool detachment and effortless style BOJ is known for.

Musically, the album strays away from the typical Afrobeats sound, embracing jazz styles, muted instrumentals, and rolling beats. This sonic style allows BOJ whim to navigate between experimental alté sounds and more mainstream Afrobeats concepts. The album demonstrates that he can innovate without sacrificing accessibility, creating a body of work that’s as engaging for casual listeners as it is for die-hard fans of the alté scene.

BOJ, Show Dem Camp and Joey B - Shana

Read Also: 3 Nigerian Albums Make Rolling Stone’s Top 100 of 2025

Collaborations also shine throughout the album. ‘Shana’, featuring Joey B and Show Dem Camp, blends Afrobeat, Afropop, and alté into an easy, smooth arrangement. The artists’ chemistry is evident, with each voice contributing to an organised and dynamic listening experience. Another standout is ‘Contraband’, featuring Olamide.

The track is more firmly rooted in pure Afrobeats, with a catchy beat and cool background vocals. Olamide’s verse is sharp and commanding, while BOJ adapts effortlessly, proving his skill in blending different styles without losing connection.

BOJ & Olamide - Contraband

Beyond individual tracks, the album succeeds as a whole, smooth-flowing statement, highlighting BOJ’s artistic growth and his continued leadership in the alté scene. ‘Duplicity’ captures a wide spectrum of moods, from reflective and intimate moments to tracks that make you want to move, while staying unmistakably rooted in BOJ’s identity as a boundary-pushing musician.

Read Also: Ayra Starr and Elestee’s “On a Low” Is For Your Next Situationship

The album shows you that you can blend conceptual storytelling, genre-bending production, and memorable collaborations into a project that's both personal and expansive. For fans of alté, Afrobeat, and contemporary Nigerian music, this album is a compelling reason to revisit BOJ’s evolving sound and appreciate the depth and breadth of his artistry.

