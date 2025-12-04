3 Nigerian Albums Make Rolling Stone’s Top 100 of 2025

African talent continues to shines on the global stage, though not without a notable omission.

Rolling Stone released its “100 Best Albums of 2025” on December 3, highlighting the continued rise of Afro-fusion on the global stage. Three Nigerian albums and one from a Ghanaian-American artist made the list. However, the chatter in Lagos and London alike isn't just about who made the cut, but rather the omission of the African Giant himself.

Sarz and Amaarae Stun in the Top 40

Leading the charge for the continent is the legendary producer-turned-artist Sarz.

Sarz's album 'Protect Sarz At All Costs' landed at an impressive 27 on Rolling Stone's list | Credit: X

His debut studio album, Protect Sarz at All Costs, landed impressively at No. 27. Known for shaping the sounds of Wizkid and Lojay, Sarz stepped into the spotlight with a project that curators described as a "reinvention of his legacy". The album features heavyweights like Asake on "Happiness" and intertwines Malian kora traditions with modern Afropop on tracks like "Getting Paid".

Amaarae's 'Balck Star' landed at no. 37 on Rolling Stone's list

Following closely is Amaarae’s Black Star at No. 37. The Ghanaian-American singer continues to defy Afrobeats, by blending Brazilian funk and Ghanaian highlife into a futuristic pop soundscape. Critics praised her ability to merge "wealth, celebrity, and power" with deep cultural roots, particularly on the hit single "S.M.O." and the club anthem "Stuck Up". The former was named the third best song of 2025 by Pitchfork.

Davido’s Longevity and Fola’s Debut

Further down the list, Afrobeats veteran Davido proves his staying power with 5ive, ranked at No. 73.

Davido's '5ive,' was ranked at No. 73. on Rolling Stone's list

The album, a celebration of his longevity in the game, features the Grammy-nominated smash “With You” which features Omah Lay as well as the Chris Brown collaboration "Titanium" and the spiritually charged "Holy Water". It is a testament to an artist who has spent over a decade at the summit of African music, actively lifting others while maintaining his own hit-making prowess.

Rounding out the African representation is newcomer Fola, whose debut album Catharsis took the No. 88 spot.

Fola's 'Catharsis.' was ranked at No. 88. on Rolling Stone's list

Fola’s inclusion signals a changing of the guard. The 24-year-old’s project is described as an "emotional rollercoaster," trading the usual Afrobeats swagger for vulnerability on tracks like "Gokada" and the Kizz Daniel-assisted "Lost". His entry confirms that the global ear is tuning into the raw, therapeutic side of Nigerian pop.

The Giant’s Quiet Snub

Burna Boy: No Sign of Weakness

Burna Boy’s absence from the top 100 might be one of the most shocking snubs this year. His eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, released in July 2025, was widely expected to be a shoo-in. The project is by no means a commercial failure; it recently earned a 2026 Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album, marking his fifth career nod in the album category.

However, critics have pointed to the album's mixed reception as a potential reason for the snub. Despite star-studded features from Mick Jagger on "Empty Chairs" and Stromae on "Pardon,", No Sign of Weakness became Burna Boy's lowest-peaking album on the Billboard 200, reaching only number 200.