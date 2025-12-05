Ayra Starr and Elestee’s “On a Low” Is For Your Next Situationship

Ayra Starr and Elestee drop ‘On a Low’, a chill Afrobeats collab perfect for lifestyle videos, recaps, and bougie vibes. Out December 5, 2025.

Ayra Starr and Elestee have teamed up for a fresh release titled ‘On a Low’, a track properly made for moments when you’re feeling confident, stylish, and just a little bougie. Released Friday, December 5, 2025, the collaboration brings together two rising stars of Afrobeats, each with their own unique energy and style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elestee, formerly known as Lifesize Teddy, hails from Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Born Treasure Apiafi Banigo, she started writing music at just nine years old. Her first notable moment came in 2018 when she opened for fellow Mavin signee Ladipoe, a performance that hinted at the talent to come. After three years in the Mavin Academy, she was officially unveiled as a signee in 2023, coinciding with the release of her self-titled debut EP in the typical Mavin tradition.

Elestee followed up quickly with her second EP, ‘POISN’, less than six months later, showcasing her ability to blend genres and assert herself as a versatile voice in Afrobeats . Most of her tracks highlight her lyrical sharpness and adaptability, making her one of the scene’s most exciting young artists.

The announcement for ‘On a Low’ came through a playful behind-the-scenes video shared by both artists. The clip showed Ayra Starr and Elestee in coordinated dark outfits, laughing and teasing the project after wrapping what looks like the music video. Both described the work as “10 over 10,” confirming the energy and camaraderie that people speculating had been anticipating since hints of the collab began surfacing weeks prior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘On a Low’ sits comfortably between chill and upbeat, offering a warm tempo that complements lifestyle videos, social media recaps, or any moment you want to feel stylish and confident. Ayra Starr brings her signature “Cool Girl” charisma, while Elestee delivers warm vocals and playful rap, adding a dynamic layer to the track. Together, they create a sound that is smooth, fun, and easy to vibe with.

The collab signals a continuation of both artists’ commitment to defining modern Afrobeats. Ayra Starr has steadily built a reputation for infectious hooks and bold melodies, while Elestee continues to prove her versatility through genre-blending tracks and sharp lyricism. The song captures the best of both worlds, combining warmth, style, and personality in just under four minutes of listening.