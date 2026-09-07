Dr Ifeosa Anwulika, a first-class graduate of the University of Lagos, completed a fully funded PhD at Harvard University and fulfilled a promise she made as a teenager

Dr Ifeosa Anwulika, a first-class graduate of the University of Lagos, completed a fully funded PhD at Harvard University and fulfilled a promise she made as a teenager

Meet Dr Ifeosa, the UNILAG first-class graduate who skipped a master’s degree and earned a fully funded Harvard PhD

Dr Ifeosa Anwulika shares how a dream she declared as a teenager led her from UNILAG to a fully funded Harvard PhD. She opens up about fear, faith, rejection, scholarships and practical advice for Nigerian students.

Dr Ifeosa Anwulika fulfilled a dream she first declared as a teenager by earning a fully funded PhD from Harvard University.

The former UNILAG first-class graduate almost didn't submit her Harvard application because of fear.

She says moving to Harvard without a master's degree or Ivy League background made her initially doubt herself.

She shares practical lessons for Nigerians hoping to study abroad on scholarships.

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For many Nigerian students, surviving university alone already feels like a miracle.

Between ASUU strikes, financial pressure, overcrowded classrooms and endless uncertainty, getting a degree can sometimes feel like the finish line itself. So when someone says they always dreamed of studying at Harvard, it almost sounds unrealistic.

But for Dr Ifeosa Anwulika, that dream became reality.

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The University of Lagos (UNILAG) first-class graduate has now completed a fully funded PhD at Harvard University, fulfilling a promise she first made as a secondary school student nearly two decades ago.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Anwulika reflected on the unlikely journey that took her from feeling like an average student to becoming a Harvard PhD graduate.

'I didn't always believe I was brilliant'

As a young student, she overcame her initial academic self-doubt, won several prizes, and became the Head Girl of her secondary school

Interestingly, she wasn't always the confident student many people imagine.

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According to her, her first few years in secondary school were filled with self-doubt.

She often felt she wasn't intelligent enough to compete with the best students.

"For the first two or three years in secondary school, I struggled with feeling out of place. I genuinely believed the students who won prizes were a special breed. I was okay with just being average."

Everything changed after a personal decision she describes as a conversation with God.

She began studying differently, reading more intentionally and challenging herself academically.

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The results followed.

She became one of the school's top students, won several academic prizes and eventually emerged as Head Girl.

It was during this period that Harvard stopped feeling like an impossible fantasy.

"It was in seeing that transformation happen that Harvard came to my heart. I realised everything was possible."

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From dreaming about Harvard at 15 to applying at 22

Although she first mentioned Harvard while she was about 15 years old, she didn't actually apply until she was 22 during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

At the time, she was serving in Ekiti State.

Her original plan had been to pursue a master's degree at the University of Ibadan after NYSC.

But conversations with professors and friends from UNILAG gradually changed her perspective.

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Instead of applying for a master's degree first, they encouraged her to apply directly for a PhD at Harvard.

She listened.

Looking back, she believes that unexpected posting to Ekiti instead of Oyo State completely changed the direction of her life.

The application almost never happened

Like many applicants to elite universities, fear nearly got the better of her.

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Harvard's doctoral programme reportedly admits only a tiny fraction of applicants each year, making the process highly competitive.

She wondered whether someone without a master's degree really stood a chance.

"For a moment, I thought maybe it was better never to know than to apply and be rejected. This was Harvard after all."

The night before submitting her application, she called a friend.

They prayed together.

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Then she clicked the submit button.

Her family became her biggest support system

Anwulika says getting into Harvard wasn't a solo effort.

Her mother encouraged her whenever she doubted herself.

Her father consistently paid expensive international application fees.

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Her siblings became her biggest cheerleaders throughout the process.

Meanwhile, the prize money she received from UNILAG for graduating with outstanding results helped pay for her Graduate Record Examination (GRE), one of the key requirements for many graduate programmes in the United States at the time.

She also spent weeks refining her Statement of Purpose with mentors until it truly reflected her journey and ambitions.

Harvard offered her a fully funded PhD

One major concern for many Nigerians considering universities abroad is affordability.

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For Anwulika, Harvard removed that burden.

She says the university awarded her a fully funded PhD.

"I am deeply grateful to God to have gone to Harvard fully funded by the university. Otherwise, I could never have afforded it."

Fully funded doctoral programmes at Harvard typically cover tuition while providing stipends for living expenses and health insurance, allowing students to focus on research and teaching responsibilities.

Even at Harvard, she battled imposter syndrome

She battled severe imposter syndrome upon her arrival in the United States but eventually pushed herself to participate and lead in her academic community

Getting admitted wasn't the end of the struggle.

She admits arriving at Harvard was overwhelming.

She had never travelled outside Nigeria before.

Many classmates had studied at prestigious institutions like Oxford, Cambridge, Yale, Princeton and Stanford.

Some already held master's degrees.

She had none of those advantages.

"Whenever we had seminars, I felt huge knots in my belly. I sometimes just wanted to go back home."

Instead of allowing fear to define her, she gradually pushed herself to participate in class discussions, adjust to a different learning system and keep improving.

Over time, she found herself taking on leadership roles across academic and student communities.

People began seeking out her opinions.

That journey, she says, taught her what she now calls "the gift of progress."

What made Harvard choose her?

It's a question she has asked herself many times.

Even after arriving at Harvard, she once asked one of her professors why she had been selected.

She says she still doesn't know the exact answer.

Harvard receives thousands of outstanding applications from around the world every year.

Rather than claiming she had the perfect formula, she simply points to excellence, sincerity and faith.

"I honestly don't know. What I do know is that God showed me the validity of His grace."

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Her advice to Nigerians dreaming of scholarships abroad

For students hoping to study overseas, Anwulika says the journey begins long before filling application forms.

She believes applicants should genuinely enjoy learning instead of simply chasing grades.

She also advises prospective students to develop a clear research interest and avoid rushing applications at the last minute.

Most importantly, she encourages young Nigerians not to disqualify themselves before trying.

"Try. We never know until we try."

Nearly 17 years after boldly telling classmates she would study at Harvard one day, she has now completed that dream.