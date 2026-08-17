Here's how much it costs to study Medicine and Surgery at 10 private universities in Nigeria

Here's how much it costs to study Medicine and Surgery at 10 private universities in Nigeria

10 private universities in Nigeria and what it costs to study Medicine and Surgery

Thinking of studying Medicine in Nigeria? See how much top private universities like Nile, Babcock, ABUAD, Bowen and others charge for MBBS, with some fees now exceeding ₦7 million per session.

Nile University currently charges about ₦7.15 million per academic session for Medicine and Surgery.

ABUAD, Babcock, Bowen and EkoUNIMED all charge above ₦5 million yearly for Medicine.

Madonna, Gregory University and Bingham University remain among the relatively cheaper private options.

Parents could spend over ₦40 million on tuition alone before a Medicine and Surgery student graduates.

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If you've ever dreamed of becoming a doctor in Nigeria, your wallet might need CPR before you even enter medical school.

The cost of studying Medicine and Surgery in many private universities across Nigeria has continued to rise, with some schools now charging more than ₦7 million per academic session. Considering that the programme typically lasts six years, parents could end up spending well over ₦40 million before their child graduates.

Here's how much some of Nigeria's popular private universities currently charge for Medicine and related medical programmes.

Nile University of Nigeria

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Nile University is among the most expensive private universities to study Medicine and Surgery in Nigeria, with MBBS fees reaching ₦7.15 million per academic session.

Nile University of Nigeria currently tops the list, with MBBS students paying ₦3,575,000 per semester, bringing the total to about ₦7,150,000 per academic session.

Babcock University

Babcock University charged between ₦5.5 million and ₦7 million per session for Medicine and Surgery, with fees varying across levels.

Not far behind is Babcock University, where Medicine and Surgery students pay between ₦5.5 million and ₦7 million per session, depending on their level. The university operates a tiered fee structure, meaning fresh students pay more before fees reduce slightly during the clinical years.

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Afe Babalola University

Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) charged between ₦6.01 million and ₦6.95 million per academic session for Medicine and Surgery, depending on the student's level.

Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) also ranks among the most expensive, with annual fees ranging from ₦6,007,750 to ₦6,954,000, depending on the student's level.

Bowen University

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Bowen University charged over ₦6.5 million for fresh MBBS students after mandatory fees, while clinical students paid between ₦3.2 million and ₦5 million annually.

At Bowen University, fresh MBBS students pay a base academic fee of ₦6,089,520. After compulsory administrative charges, admission deposits and clinical bench fees are added, first-year costs rise above ₦6.5 million, while students in higher clinical levels may spend between ₦3.2 million and ₦5 million each year.

Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences

Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences (EkoUNIMED) charged between ₦5.52 million and ₦6.52 million per academic session for Medicine and Surgery.

Students at Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences (EkoUNIMED) pay between ₦5,519,750 and ₦6,519,750 per session. The amount covers tuition, compulsory charges and accommodation.

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Igbinedion University

Igbinedion University, Okada, charged an estimated ₦4.7 million per academic session for fresh Medicine and Surgery students.

Meanwhile, Igbinedion University, Okada, Nigeria's first private university to offer Medicine, charges an estimated ₦4.7 million per session for fresh MBBS students.

Madonna University

Madonna University charged between ₦2 million and ₦3.8 million per academic session for Medicine and Surgery, depending on the student's level.

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For those looking at slightly lower-priced options, Madonna University charges between ₦2 million and ₦3.8 million per academic session, depending on whether the student is in the pre-clinical or clinical stage.

Gregory University

Gregory University, Uturu, charged between ₦2.5 million and over ₦3.5 million per academic session for its Medicine and Surgery programme.

Gregory University, Uturu (GUU) also falls within a similar range, with MBBS fees estimated at ₦2.5 million to over ₦3.5 million annually.

Bingham University

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Bingham University charged between ₦2.98 million and ₦3.38 million per academic session for Medicine and Surgery, depending on the student's level.

At Bingham University, Medicine students pay between ₦2.98 million and ₦3.38 million per session, depending on their level.

READ ALSO: Top 10 private universities in Nigeria 2025

Redeemer's University

Redeemer's University offered medical and healthcare programmes under its Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, with fees ranging from ₦922,000 to ₦2.65 million per academic session.

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Unlike the others, Redeemer's University does not currently offer a standalone MBBS programme. However, students studying courses under the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences pay between ₦922,000 and ₦2,645,720 per academic session, depending on the programme and year of study.

With tuition alone reaching millions of naira every year, the cost of becoming a doctor in Nigeria has become a major financial commitment for many families. And that's before factoring in textbooks, feeding, transport, clinical materials and other personal expenses that come with medical school.