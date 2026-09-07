Man who returned from abroad for his wedding gets beaten to death by mob two weeks before the ceremony

Basit Kolade was beaten to death by a mob in Lagos Island after allegedly hitting a pedestrian, just weeks before his wedding.

Basit Kolade was reportedly beaten to death by a mob in Lagos Island.

He had recently returned to Nigeria from abroad to prepare for his wedding.

Police have arrested four suspects over the alleged mob killing.

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A man identified as Basit Kolade has been beaten to death by a mob in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State, weeks after returning to Nigeria from abroad to prepare for his wedding.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Patey area of the community. According to residents, Basit was driving along Freeman Street when his car allegedly hit a man attempting to cross the road. Rather than stopping, he reportedly drove on, prompting a group of residents to chase and catch him before a mob descended on him.

The police are said to have arrested four suspects in connection with the case

According to reports, a resident who witnessed the incident, speaking anonymously, said: "A resident was trying to cross the road when he rammed him. The moment it happened, people thought he would wait, but he did not. He was later chased and caught before the mob descended on him."

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Another resident said the mob beat Basit with sticks and bottles, targeting his head. "He was hit with sticks and bottles on his head, which caused him to sustain a head injury. He went unconscious and later died," Lawal said.

The attackers reportedly fled the scene once they realised Basit had become unresponsive. He was rushed to Lagos Island General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival, according to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Abimbola Adebisi.

Basit's wedding had reportedly been scheduled to take place in about two weeks.

Police say four suspects have since been arrested in connection with his killing. In a statement reported by Linda Ikeji's Blog, Adebisi said: "The Command strongly condemns the incident and warns members of the public against resorting to mob action, jungle justice, or any form of self-help. No individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands. Anyone found culpable in the attack, including those who participated in the alleged mob action, will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law."

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