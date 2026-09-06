Vanessa Obiadika celebrated after graduating from Lagos State University with a First Class in Mass Communication, finishing with a 4.52 CGPA

Vanessa Obiadika celebrated after graduating from Lagos State University with a First Class in Mass Communication, finishing with a 4.52 CGPA

21-year-old LASU first-class graduate revealed how pressure to excel left her dangerously thin

A 21-year-old LASU Mass Communication graduate, Vanessa Obiadika, has shared how the pressure she placed on herself to excel almost affected her health before she eventually graduated with a 4.52 CGPA.

LASU graduate Vanessa Obiadika finished with a 4.52 CGPA in Mass Communication.

She said the pressure she placed on herself during 100 level left her stressed and noticeably thin.

She believes academic excellence should go hand in hand with practical skills and good mental wellbeing.

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For many Nigerian students, surviving university alone feels like a miracle. Graduating with a first class? That's another level entirely. But for Vanessa Obiadika, the journey wasn't as glamorous as the final result suggests.

The 21-year-old Lagos State University (LASU) Mass Communication graduate has revealed that the pressure she put on herself to succeed became so intense that she almost lost too much weight.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, Vanessa explained that earning a first class wasn't even part of her original plan when she resumed at LASU in 2023.

Instead, she simply wanted to enjoy university life, build her media skills and take advantage of opportunities outside the classroom.

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"I gained admission in September 2022, but school did not officially resume until April 2023," she explained.

She didn't start as a first-class student

Vanessa said she began university with a 4.24 CGPA before dropping slightly to 4.17 in her second semester.

It wasn't until 200 level that her grades started improving consistently.

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By 300 level, she realised a first class was no longer impossible.

"By 300 level, I realised I was getting closer and became more intentional about pursuing it. In my final semester, I had a 4.84 GPA, with 'A's in every course except one B, which brought my final CGPA to 4.52."

According to her, graduating with a first class eventually became a symbol of excellence rather than just academic success.

"Beyond the result, graduating with a first class represents excellence to me. I believe that whatever I find myself doing, I should give it my best."

The pressure became too much

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The 21-year-old said the pressure she placed on herself during her first year at LASU left her stressed, exhausted and noticeably thin.

While many people assume first-class graduates have everything figured out, Vanessa admitted that her biggest struggle came during her first year.

Trying to balance academics with extracurricular activities left her mentally and physically exhausted.

She joined the Debate Society, attended tutorials, participated in different activities and constantly felt she wasn't doing enough.

That mindset eventually took a toll on her body.

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"That pressure eventually affected me physically. I was often drained and visibly stressed, and I became very thin. Nobody was putting that pressure on me; it came from the expectations I had placed on myself."

She said she eventually learnt from 200 level that she could still pursue excellence without sacrificing her health and peace of mind.

Books weren't the only thing she focused on

While studying at LASU, Vanessa balanced her academics with broadcasting, voiceover work, presenting and content creation.

Unlike the popular stereotype that first-class students spend all day reading, Vanessa said she was actively building a career while still in school.

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Aside from academics, she worked on voiceover projects, broadcasting, presenting and content creation.

Instead of studying every day, she became more strategic.

"When examinations approached, I put my extracurricular activities aside and focused almost entirely on my academics."

Why she believes first class isn't enough

Vanessa also challenged the belief that graduating with a first class automatically guarantees career success.

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According to her, employers now value practical skills just as much as academic performance.

"A first-class result can open doors because it reflects qualities such as consistency, determination and discipline. However, it does not automatically mean you have all the practical skills required to succeed professionally."

She noted that Mass Communication graduates still need presentation skills, video editing, negotiation abilities, social media knowledge and other digital skills to thrive in today's media industry.

What's next?

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Vanessa enrolled at the National Broadcasting Academy after graduation as she prepared for NYSC and continued building her career in the media industry.

The LASU graduate is currently studying presentation at the National Broadcasting Academy under the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

She also plans to proceed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) while continuing her career as a voiceover artist and social media content strategist.

Looking back, she believes the biggest lesson university taught her is that excellence should never come at the cost of one's wellbeing.