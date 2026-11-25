Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Pete Edochie has died at the age of 79 following a battle with prostate cancer.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie died at 79 in Enugu after battling prostate cancer, his family announced.

He became a household name for playing Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.

His death comes days after he spoke publicly about his son Yul Edochie's marriage controversy.

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Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Pete Edochie has died at the age of 79.

His family announced that he died at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, in Enugu, after a protracted battle with prostate cancer. The announcement was made in a statement signed by his son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, on behalf of the family, and shared on Instagram under the title "An Iroko Has Fallen."

The statement described him as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, and said he hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State. He is survived by his wife, Barrister Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings and relatives. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

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Peter Uwadiegwu Ogugua Edochie was born on 7 March 1947 in Zaria, Kaduna State. He built a career in broadcasting before moving into acting and became a household name with his portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.

Over the decades that followed he was known for his deep voice, his use of proverbs, and his commanding portrayals of traditional rulers and family patriarchs. He was honoured with the Order of the Niger (MON), and received the African Film Legend award at the African Film Festival (TAFF) in 2020.

Edochie's health had been a concern for some time. In February, his family dismissed rumours of his death, with the actor telling Vanguard he was "alive and kicking."

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In a more recent video interview, he said walking had become a problem for him. In remarks reported by outlets, he said he was hopeful of recovering but prayed that God would take him instead of leaving him to burden those around him.

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Only days before his death, Edochie was in the news for comments on his son Yul Edochie, who has faced public criticism since marrying a second wife. In an interview that aired on 22 November, he said he respected Yul for never insulting his first wife, May.

Edochie is the father of actor Yul Edochie and Leo, who announced his death, among other children. His death comes amid a difficult year for Nollywood, which has lost several of its veterans in 2026.