'Don't allow any police officer to search your phone,' FCT police commissioner tells Nigerian youths over abuse, extortion concerns

FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi has warned Nigerian youths not to allow officers to search their phones, citing abuse, harassment and extortion by some police personnel.

FCT CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi said police officers have no right to search citizens' phones indiscriminately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He linked the directive to complaints of abuse and extortion by some officers.

Residents were urged to report harassment and unlawful phone searches to the police.

The warning comes as the FCT Police Command disciplines officers accused of extortion and other misconduct.

The Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi , has warned Nigerian youths not to allow police officers to search their mobile phones, saying the practice has been abused by some personnel for harassment and extortion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during an engagement with young people in Abuja, the police commissioner said officers have no legal right to carry out indiscriminate searches of citizens' phones, noting that the directive became necessary because of the misconduct of some police personnel.

"Don't allow any police officer to search your phone and we're saying this due to the abuse and extortive tendencies of some of our officers. No police officer has the right to search your phone," Sanusi said.

“Don't Allow Any Police Officers To Search Your Phone and we’re saying this due to the abuse and extortive tendencies of some of our officers. No police officer have the right to search your phone”



- FCT Commissioner Of Police Charge Nigeria Youths pic.twitter.com/wPh2nwVRbO — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) July 20, 2026

He urged residents to politely decline any unlawful request by police officers to search their phones and report incidents of harassment, extortion or other forms of misconduct to the nearest police station or through the FCT Police Command's complaint channels.

FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi

Advertisement

Advertisement

The commissioner reiterated the command's commitment to professionalism and warned officers against engaging in unprofessional conduct capable of eroding public trust in the Nigeria Police Force .

His remarks come amid renewed efforts by the FCT Police Command to tackle misconduct within its ranks. Earlier this week, the command commenced orderly room trial of four police officers accused of abandoning their official duties, engaging in unauthorised traffic enforcement and allegedly extorting a motorist in Abuja. The disciplinary proceedings were ordered after the officers were arrested over the alleged incident.