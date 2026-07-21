Weird MC celebrates milestone birthday with close friends in rare public appearance

Veteran Nigerian rapper Shola Idowu, popularly known as Weird MC, has delighted fans after making a rare public appearance while celebrating her milestone birthday with close friends.

Weird MC recently celebrated her new age in an intimate gathering with friends.

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One of her friends secretly travelled to surprise the rapper after convincing her she would not attend.

Fans flooded social media with reactions, praising the rapper's youthful appearance.

A TikTok video shared by one of Weird MC's close friends, Iyaeto, captured heartwarming moments from the private celebration.

The clip showed the rapper smiling, laughing, and embracing friends as they gathered outdoors to mark her special day. The atmosphere reflected the close bond among the group, with everyone visibly excited to celebrate Weird MC’s birthday.

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Explaining how she managed to keep her visit a secret, Iyaeto revealed the details behind the surprise in the caption accompanying the video.

She wrote, "Last week, I flew out to surprise my friend and sister @WeirdMCOfficial. A few of us gathered to celebrate her.

"She kept asking if I was coming, and I kept replying with cheeky emojis. Even on the day they were travelling, I made a video call deliberately so she could see me in bed at home. I lied that I couldn't make the trip due to work commitments.

"The next day, I set out on the journey to surprise her.

"I couldn't have missed celebrating her milestone age with her."

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The surprise gesture struck a chord with fans, many of whom were delighted to see Weird MC looking healthy and happy after largely staying out of the public eye for years.

Nigerian female rapper, Weird MC

Several social media users also couldn't help but comment on how youthful the rapper looked, with many insisting she appeared far younger than her age.

Weird MC is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of female rap in Nigeria. She rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s with her distinctive blend of English and Yoruba lyrics.