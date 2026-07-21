Video: Moment Jigawa governor shows up unannounced at state secretariat, finds offices empty at 11am

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi conducted an unannounced inspection of the state secretariat and found several offices of top officials empty and locked during working hours.

Jigawa Governor Umar Namadi visited the state secretariat in Dutse unannounced to monitor workers’ attendance and punctuality.

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Several offices of senior government officials were reportedly locked when he arrived around 11am.

The governor expressed concern over absenteeism and warned that his administration would not tolerate indiscipline.

The inspection was part of efforts to improve accountability and efficiency in the state civil service.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has conducted an unannounced inspection of the state government secretariat in Dutse, where he reportedly found several offices empty and some key officials absent during official working hours.

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A video circulating online showed the governor moving through different offices at the secretariat while checking the presence of civil servants. Reports said the inspection was carried out around 11am, with several offices of senior government officials found locked, while many workspaces were deserted.

Among the offices reportedly affected were those of the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service and Accountant-General, which were said to be locked at the time of the governor’s visit. Several commissioners and permanent secretaries were also reportedly absent, although some officials, including the Commissioner for Works and some permanent secretaries, were present.

Jigawa state governor, Umar Namadi

The governor’s Special Assistant, Garba Muhammad, confirmed the inspection, saying the visit was part of Governor Namadi’s wider oversight activities aimed at assessing staff attendance, punctuality and workplace productivity.

Trending Video: Jigawa State governor was at the state secretariat this morning to monitor civil servants’ attendance, but as at 11 a.m., no one had shown up, all seats were empty, offices locked. pic.twitter.com/k08suLAlWe — Trending Explained (@TrendingEx) July 20, 2026

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According to the statement, the exercise was designed to promote discipline, accountability and improved public service delivery in the state.

Reacting to the development, Governor Namadi expressed disappointment over the absence of some officials and warned that his administration would not tolerate absenteeism or a lack of commitment among public servants. He stressed that government workers have a responsibility to be available during official hours to serve residents.

The latest inspection is not the first time the governor has carried out a surprise visit to the secretariat. In June 2023, shortly after assuming office, Namadi also visited the complex unannounced to check workers’ punctuality and raised concerns after finding many offices without their occupants during working hours.