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'You are a thief' — FCT police commissioner warns officers against extorting Keke and Okada riders

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:59 - 30 June 2026
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FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi
FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi has warned officers against extorting Keke and Okada riders, saying any officer caught stealing will be treated as a criminal.
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  • FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi warned officers against extorting Keke and Okada riders, saying any officer caught would be treated as a thief.

  • He said the command has informants monitoring officers' conduct and promised action against anyone found engaging in extortion.

  • The commissioner also ordered commanders to intensify efforts against one-chance robberies, phone snatching and traffic-related crimes across Abuja.

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The new Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has warned officers against extorting commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators, declaring that any officer caught doing so would be treated as a criminal.

Speaking during a strategic briefing on security and traffic enforcement in Abuja, Sanusi told senior police personnel that the command would no longer tolerate reports of extortion targeting Keke and Okada riders.

Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi
Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi

"We don't want to hear stories of extortion here and there. Stopping Keke Napep, stopping the Okada people and extorting them. If we hear that, it means you are a thief. And a thief is not supposed to be equally a thief and a policeman," he said.

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He added that officers had to choose between law enforcement and criminal conduct, warning that the command was actively monitoring personnel through tips from multiple sources.

"We have ears on ground. We have people reaching out to us..., giving us details about each and every one of you. You must be civil in your interactions with members of the public," he said.

Nigeria Police Force officers standing next to an official FCT command patrol vehicle.
Nigeria Police Force officers standing next to an official FCT command patrol vehicle.

Sanusi also directed divisional police officers, divisional crime officers, and area commanders to step up efforts against "one chance" robberies, traffic robberies, and phone snatching across the city, warning that he would personally remove any officer found shielding such crimes.

"If we hear that 'one chance' operates, traffic robbers operate, snatchers of phones operate… I will remove you. There's nobody that will call me and talk to me about it," he said.

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He further instructed officers to focus on securing urban areas, while assuring them that he would personally lead operations in more dangerous locations when necessary.

The commissioner warns strongly against extortion
The commissioner warns strongly against extortion

Sanusi, who assumed office in March 2026 as the 35th FCT Commissioner of Police, previously served as Commander of the Nigeria Police Force's Intelligence Response Team (IRT) before his redeployment to Abuja.

His warning comes amid sustained public complaints over police extortion targeting commercial riders in the capital, with residents frequently accusing officers of using routine stops as opportunities to demand bribes.

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