Nigerian police officers are now barred from TikTok, Facebook, others — here's why

The Nigeria Police Force has barred officers from unauthorized TikTok videos, livestreams, and social media content creation. Here's what IGP Olatunji Disu said and why the directive was issued.

IGP Olatunji Disu has barred police officers from unauthorized TikTok videos, livestreams, and social media content creation while identifying themselves as members of the Nigeria Police Force.

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The directive was announced on June 23, 2026, following concerns that some officers were using their uniforms, ranks, and police identity for entertainment, personal branding, and online engagement.

Force spokesperson Anietie Iniedu said the move is aimed at protecting the professionalism, integrity, and public image of the Nigeria Police Force.

Officers who violate the policy risk disciplinary action, with the Force already having sanctioned several personnel this year for social media-related misconduct, including demotions and other penalties.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu , has ordered all personnel of the Nigeria Police Force to stop engaging in unauthorized social media activities, including creating videos, conducting livestreams, and posting content that identifies them as police officers without official approval.

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The directive, announced on June 23, 2026, comes amid growing concerns over police officers using platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X to create entertainment content, broadcast live videos, and comment publicly on police matters while in uniform.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anietie Iniedu, the police chief said officers must immediately desist from any social media activity capable of undermining the Force's integrity, professionalism, and public image.

Tunji Disu, Inspector General of Police.

According to the statement, the ban was prompted by an increase in cases involving police personnel posting videos, conducting live sessions, and engaging in online activities while wearing police uniforms or otherwise clearly identifying themselves as serving officers without authorization.

While the Nigeria Police Force acknowledged that social media remains an important tool for communication and public engagement, Disu stressed that its use must strictly comply with existing laws, regulations, and the Force's Social Media Policy.

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The latest directive is not entirely new. Earlier this year, the Force intensified enforcement of its social media regulations and sanctioned at least 10 officers for violations. The punishments ranged from dismissal and demotion to severe reprimands and demobilisation.

One of the most publicised cases involved police officer Anemena Favour, who was demoted from Sergeant to Corporal after conducting a TikTok livestream while dressed in police uniform. Authorities found her guilty of discreditable conduct and disobedience of lawful orders.

The Force's social media policy already restricts who can officially represent the police online. Under the guidelines, only designated officials such as the Inspector-General of Police, Commissioners of Police, and authorised Public Relations Officers are permitted to publicly identify themselves in an official capacity on social media. Other personnel are prohibited from using their ranks, uniforms, or insignia on personal accounts without authorization.

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The directive also follows recent warnings by Disu over the growing trend of police-related content on social media. During an interactive session with crime correspondents in Abuja on June 1, the police chief cautioned against the indiscriminate recording and circulation of police videos, arguing that such content could affect officer morale, distort public perception, and compromise security operations.