From Okun-Ajah to Elegushi, these Lagos beaches offer budget-friendly entry fees for anyone looking to enjoy a beach day without spending too much

From Okun-Ajah to Elegushi, these Lagos beaches offer budget-friendly entry fees for anyone looking to enjoy a beach day without spending too much

7 beautiful Lagos beaches you can still visit with a ₦10,000 budget

Looking for affordable beaches in Lagos? Here are seven beaches still open to visitors, their gate fees, locations and the fun activities you can enjoy without breaking the bank.

Iceland Beach and Mopo Palms Beach are among the cheapest, with entry starting from ₦3,000.

Kivu Beach is the most expensive on the list, with gate fees between ₦10,000 and ₦15,000.

Most beaches charge extra for activities like horse riding, quad biking, swimming pools and paintball.

Popular beach locations include Okun-Ajah, Sangotedo and the Elegushi area, giving Lagos residents several options for a fun day out.

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If you've been putting off a beach trip because Lagos keeps getting more expensive, there's still some good news. You don't need a huge budget to enjoy a day by the ocean.

With ₦10,000 or less, you can gain entry into several beautiful beaches across Lagos, and at some of them, you'll even have enough left for a few basic activities. Just keep in mind that this budget does not cover transportation, food, drinks or premium experiences like quad biking, swimming pools, horse riding or private cabanas, which attract extra charges.

So, if all you want is a relaxing beach day, beautiful views and plenty of picture-worthy spots without spending a fortune, these seven Lagos beaches are worth adding to your list.

1. Iceland Beach

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Iceland Beach in Okun-Ajah is one of the most affordable beaches in Lagos, with a ₦3,000 gate fee and family-friendly attractions.

If you're looking for one of the most affordable beaches in Lagos, Iceland Beach in Okun-Ajah is worth considering.

Entry costs ₦3,000, while children are allowed in for free.

The beach has plenty to keep visitors entertained, including a bouncing castle, horse riding (₦5,000), football pitch, swimming pool (separate fee applies), cabanas ranging from ₦20,000 to ₦70,000, and free seating areas.

You'll also find food vendors, drinks and local art sellers around the beach.

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2. Kivu Beach

Kivu Beach, located inside Nautica Beach Resort, is known for its clean surroundings, luxury ambience and exciting activities like quad biking and paintball.

Located inside Nautica Beach Resort, Kivu Beach has quickly become popular for its clean environment and tropical scenery that many people compare to the Maldives.

Entry costs ₦10,000 if booked through the resort's app, while walk-in visitors pay ₦15,000.

Activities include quad biking, paintball and sip-and-paint sessions.

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It's located beside Elegushi Beach.

3. Avista Beach

Avista Beach in Okun-Ajah offers visitors a peaceful beachfront experience, with extra activities available at an additional cost.

Also situated in Okun-Ajah, Avista Beach charges ₦5,000 for entry.

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The gate fee only covers access to the beach. Visitors who want to enjoy activities like quad biking and other attractions will need to pay an additional ₦15,000.

4. Sol Beach

Sol Beach in the Elegushi area combines stunning aesthetics, beach games and a resort-style atmosphere popular with Lagos visitors.

Sol Beach, located inside the Elegushi area, has become a favourite because of its beautiful scenery and relaxing atmosphere.

Visitors first pay ₦2,000 to enter the Elegushi axis before paying ₦8,000 on weekdays or ₦10,000 on weekends to access Sol Beach.

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Those who want to use the swimming pool will pay an extra ₦4,000 on weekdays or ₦5,000 on weekends.

The beach also offers games like giant chess and table tennis. Free seating is available, while cabanas cost ₦40,000.

5. Mopo Palms Beach

Mopo Palms Beach in Sangotedo is a budget-friendly destination, offering affordable entry and plenty of space for relaxation and outdoor games.

For people on a tight budget, Mopo Palms Beach is one of the cheapest options around.

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Located at Okun-Mopo behind Shoprite in Sangotedo, the beach charges ₦3,000 for entry.

Visitors can also pay an additional ₦2,000 to enjoy all the available games. The beach is known for its large, open space.

READ ALSO: 9 Affordable Couple Getaways Near Lagos for Under ₦150k

6. Paradise Beach

Paradise Beach in Okun-Ajah gives visitors access to a beachfront resort experience, with horse riding and other leisure activities available.

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Paradise Beach combines a beach experience with resort-style relaxation.

Located in Okun-Ajah, entry to the beachfront costs ₦3,000.

Visitors interested in horse riding can negotiate prices, which usually range from ₦2,000 to ₦5,000.

7. Sunny Side Beach

Sunny Side Beach is one of Lagos' newest beach destinations, offering a calm atmosphere, ocean views and a relaxing escape from the city's hustle.

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One of the newer beach destinations in Lagos, Sunny Side Beach offers a quieter and more relaxed atmosphere.

Entry costs ₦5,000 per person, but visitors are also expected to spend a minimum of ₦15,000 on food and drinks.

If you're looking for a calm environment with good meals and beautiful ocean views, this beach is one to consider.