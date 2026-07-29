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Peller and Jarvis tie the knot in court wedding

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 18:33 - 29 July 2026
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Peller and Jarvis tie the knot in court wedding
Popular TikTok content creators Hamzat Habeeb, popularly known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis, have officially tied the knot in a court wedding.
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  • TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis have officially tied the knot in a court wedding ahead of their August 1, 2026 ceremony.

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  • The court wedding marks the beginning of the couple's wedding celebrations after weeks of sharing pre-wedding moments with fans.

  • The couple will livestream their August 1 wedding ceremony on YouTube and Twitch for fans who cannot attend in person.

The court wedding, held on Wednesday, marks the official commencement of the couple's wedding celebrations ahead of their highly anticipated traditional and white wedding ceremony scheduled for August 1, 2026. During the ceremony, the newlyweds exchanged vows, shared a kiss and received their marriage certificate.

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Ahead of the traditional ceremony, Peller announced that fans who would be unable to attend the wedding in person would be able to watch it live online. In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, the TikTok star revealed that the event would be streamed simultaneously on YouTube and Twitch.

"For you guys that won’t be able to attend the wedding, go to any of these that day and watch the wedding," he wrote.

In the days leading up to the wedding, the couple kept fans updated on their preparations through Snapchat. Their posts offered glimpses of activities ahead of the big day, including a spa session and visits to friends and family members to personally deliver their wedding asoebi.

The couple's pre-wedding updates have generated excitement on social media, with fans eagerly counting down to their traditional and white wedding ceremony on August 1.

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