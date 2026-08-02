18-year-old Nathan Thomas breaks Guinness World Records title to become world’s youngest male professor

Nathan Thomas became the world’s youngest male professor at 18 after earning engineering degrees and teaching university students at Miami Dade College.

Nathan Thomas became the world’s youngest male professor at 18 years and 346 days old, according to Guinness World Records.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He began college-level studies at 10 years old and earned electrical engineering degrees before turning 18.

He taught engineering students at Miami Dade College, including some close to his own age.

Thomas is now studying law while focusing on the connection between technology and intellectual property.

An 18-year-old American, Nathan Thomas, has made history after becoming the world’s youngest male professor, according to Guinness World Records.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas earned the record at the age of 18 years and 346 days after he began teaching an engineering course at Miami Dade College in Florida, United States.

He achieved the feat after taking charge of “C for Engineers,” a programming course for engineering students, in August 2023. At the time, some of his students were around the same age as him.

Thomas’ academic journey began years earlier than most students. He enrolled at Miami Dade College as a dual-enrolment student at age 10 before transferring to Florida International University at 14.

By the time he was 16, Thomas had completed a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, and by 18, he had earned a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering. Both degrees were awarded with honours.

His achievement surpassed the previous Guinness World Records title held by Scottish mathematician Colin Maclaurin, who became a professor at age 19 in 1717. Guinness World Records said Thomas’ achievement broke a record that had stood for more than 300 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nathan Thomas: World's youngest male professor at 18

Despite his young age, Thomas said he focused on teaching effectively rather than the age difference between himself and his students.

“Once you’re in that setting, everyone’s there for the same reason, which is to learn,” he told Guinness World Records, adding that age does not determine the ability to teach or learn.

Thomas developed an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) from a young age. He said his parents, who are engineers, influenced his curiosity and problem-solving approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond teaching, Thomas is continuing his education. He is currently pursuing a Juris Doctor degree at the University of Miami School of Law, with plans to explore intellectual property law related to science and technology.

Outside academics, Thomas enjoys activities including basketball, tennis, golf and playing classical piano.