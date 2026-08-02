Meet tech companies powering Nigeria's airtime and digital services behind the scenes

Most Nigerians know MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile as the companies that keep them connected.

But every time you borrow airtime, buy data on credit or access some mobile financial services, there is another set of companies working behind the scenes that most people have never heard of.

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These specialist technology firms provide the software and infrastructure that make many of those services possible, often processing millions of transactions in real time without consumers ever noticing.

Their role recently came into focus during the controversy over the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission's Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending (DEON) Regulations, which temporarily disrupted Airtime Credit Services before the matter went to court.

For many industry observers, the episode highlighted just how dependent Nigeria's digital economy has become on technology providers that operate quietly in the background.

More than just airtime

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When a subscriber requests an emergency airtime advance, sophisticated software instantly analyses customer behaviour, checks eligibility, manages fraud risks, processes the transaction and schedules repayment—all within seconds.

These systems are increasingly supplied by specialist technology companies rather than the telecom operators themselves.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has repeatedly stressed the importance of regulators working together as digital services continue to overlap.

According to him, regulatory coordination is essential for attracting investment, encouraging innovation, protecting consumers and strengthening Nigeria's competitiveness as Africa's leading digital economy.

The companies behind the scenes

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One of the major players is Nairtime Nigeria Limited, the Nigerian operation of global technology company Optasia, which has operated in Nigeria since 2012.

Its artificial intelligence-powered platform supports Airtime Credit Services offered by telecom operators while also providing credit scoring, fraud management, automated lending decisions, collections and other digital finance solutions.

Chief Executive Officer of Nairtime Nigeria and Optasia Chief Commercial Officer, Uchenna Agbo, said Airtime Credit Services have become an important part of everyday life for millions of Nigerians.

Stating, "Airtime Credit Services are a lifeline for millions of Nigerian consumers who rely on them for daily connectivity. The widespread adoption of airtime credit reflects its importance to millions of consumers."

She added that collaboration between regulators and industry players remains important for building a transparent and inclusive digital ecosystem.

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Other companies also play key roles.

Creditswitch provides technology that supports airtime, data, messaging and USSD services across different mobile networks, helping connect telecom operators with digital service providers.

fonYou Technologies Nigeria, part of the global fonYou Group, supplies telecom software platforms, digital credit technology and financed airtime solutions used by operators.

Another indigenous player, ERL Telecoms Service Limited, has spent years supporting value-added services within Nigeria's telecommunications sector and was among companies identified during the implementation of the DEON framework.

Why regulation matters

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The regulatory debate has also exposed the growing overlap between telecommunications and digital finance.

While the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) considers Airtime Credit Services part of telecom value-added services, the FCCPC argues that its DEON Regulations are aimed at strengthening consumer protection in digital lending.

The Federal High Court ruled that both regulators have responsibilities that can coexist, although the legal dispute is continuing after the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN) filed an appeal.

Industry stakeholders believe regulatory clarity will play a major role in determining future investment and innovation.

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said the recent developments demonstrated that airtime credit has evolved beyond a simple telecom product.

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"What this episode demonstrated is that airtime credit is not a financial product in the way regulators initially characterised it. It is economic infrastructure that approximately 40 million people use regularly," Adebayo stressed.

Beyond borrowing airtime

Experts say the same artificial intelligence and automated decision-making systems originally developed for airtime advances are now being used for digital lending, fraud detection, embedded finance, collections and other financial inclusion services.

As more banking and financial products move onto mobile platforms, these behind-the-scenes technology companies are expected to play an even bigger role in Nigeria's digital economy.