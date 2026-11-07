Nollywood loses another veteran as Diewait Ikpechukwu, known for playing kings, dies at 71

Known for his authoritative screen roles, he has had a career spanning more than 25 years across Nigerian cinema and sports commentary.

Veteran Nollywood actor Diewait Ikpechukwu has died at 71 after a prolonged illness.

He was known for playing traditional rulers in films, including his 1998 debut, Evil Men , alongside Pete Edochie.

Ikpechukwu spent over 25 years in Nollywood and also mentored younger actors as chairman of the AGN's Enugu chapter.

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Veteran Nollywood actor Diewait Ikpechukwu, who was widely known for playing traditional rulers and other authority figures on screen, has died at the age of 71.

He died on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after a prolonged illness, according to a family source. His daughter, Chiamaka, confirmed his death and asked the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to let her announce it herself.

"I'm still wearing my dad's shirt. He wore it yesterday," she said, asking the guild not to make the announcement on her behalf.

Diewait Ikpechukwu

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Regardless, the AGN National President, Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, announced the death on Friday, November 6, describing Ikpechukwu as "another legend" bowing out.

Ikpechukwu, who was born on August 23, 1955, spent more than 25 years in Nollywood. His acting career gained momentum after he featured in an NTA Enugu production, Second Chance.

He made his feature film debut in Evil Men in 1998, playing a traditional ruler alongside veteran actor Pete Edochie. His other credits include Royal Palace (2005), The Guilty (2006), Across the River (2006), Python King (2007) and Ìjé Love (2022).

Before acting, he was a footballer, reportedly a right winger in the 1970s, and later worked as a radio sports commentator and a business office manager. He also served as chairman of the AGN's Enugu State chapter, where he mentored younger actors.

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The Director-General of the Kaduna International Film Festival (KADIFF), Israel Audu, described his death as a significant loss to the Nigerian film industry. "Diewait Ikpechukwu was more than an actor; he was a committed professional," he said.

Ikpechukwu joins a growing list of veteran actors who have died this year.

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Yoruba actor Taiwo Adeshina, popularly known as Elegbeje Ado, died on June 29 at the age of 66. Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, died on August 23 at 66 after a battle with stage-four cancer.

Olu Jacobs died on September 16 at 84, with his death announced by his family on Instagram. Francis Duru, who rose to fame in Rattlesnake, also died on October 23 at 57 after a brief illness.

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Ikpechukwu's death comes less than two weeks after Duru's.