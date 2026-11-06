Real Madrid and Bayern Munich horn for fresh Premier League star

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring a target as a long-term successor to Thibaut Courtois and Manuel Neuer

European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have reportedly registered a serious interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, preparing to compete for the 24-year-old's signature.

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The Japan international only arrived at Villa Park in August 2026, joining from Italian Serie A side Parma in a €35 million (£29.9m) deal.

Unai Emery specifically recruited him as the long-term successor to Emiliano Martínez, after the Argentine departed for Chelsea earlier in the summer window.

Despite his very recent arrival in the English Midlands, Suzuki is already turning heads across the continent following a brilliant start to the 2026/27 campaign.

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Courtois and Neuer: Replacing an ageing elite

The mounting interest from both the Santiago Bernabéu and the Allianz Arena is driven by a looming positional crisis at both institutions.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are both seeking world-class, long-term successors for their respective aging goalkeepers, 34-year-old Thibaut Courtois and 40-year-old Manuel Neuer.

Suzuki's underlying metrics validate the interest. The 24-year-old has seamlessly adapted to English football, currently boasting an exceptional 76.3% save percentage in the Premier League.

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He has also consistently showcased his cat-like reflexes on the continent, most recently recording five saves during Aston Villa's UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on November 3.

A monumental financial hurdle

While the European giants prepare to test the waters, extracting Suzuki from Villa Park will require an astronomical financial package.

Aston Villa secured the goalkeeper on a lucrative five-year contract that runs until June 2031, leaving the Premier League club protected against any forceful transfer approach.

Given his age, undeniable potential, and contract length, widespread reports suggest it would easily take a world-record fee for a goalkeeper to pry him away from Birmingham.

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